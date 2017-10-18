Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- Pitino's U of L era ends, Jurich - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- Pitino's U of L era ends, Jurich's fate, state of U of L and UK football

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This week's chat is in the books.

Our Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford were there to lead the way through a discussion filled with great commentary on several topics.

The chat also included lots of awesome questions and comments from viewers.

Here's some of what came up in this week's chat:

- The end of Rick Pitino's career at U of L

- The fate of Tom Jurich

- The state of the U of L and UK football teams

You can catch the full replay of this week's chat right now.

Your sports-related questions and comments are always a welcome addition when the live chat happens on Wednesday mornings at 10:30!

