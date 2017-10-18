Alleged shoplifter flees Quest Outdoors, flips car on Cannons Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Matthews Police say a pursuit ended badly for a woman accused of shoplifting at a Louisville sporting goods store.

According to an arrest report, the incident occurred on Monday, Oct. 16, just before 5:30 p.m., at Quest Outdoors at 4600 Shelbyville Road, just west of the interchange with I-264.

Police say they were sent to the store after someone reported two shoplifters at that location.

When officers arrived, they say they saw a store employee pointing at a vehicle in the parking lot and saying a shoplifter was inside. At that point, police say the vehicle, "without regard to any of the pedestrians and other moving vehicles took off in a reckless manner."

The driver of that vehicle was 39-year-old Shannon Ensor, according to the arrest report.

Police say they pursued Ensor with lights and sirens activated, trying to pull her over. According to the arrest report, she was stopped at a red light, and appeared to signal that she was going to pull over, but instead, when the traffic light changed, she went around traffic, "switching lanes around other vehicles at a higher rate of speed."

Ensor then allegedly drove onto westbound I-264, switching lanes and using the shoulder to pass other vehicles. Police say she then accelerated as she merged onto I-64 westbound.

Police then ended the pursuit when they saw her "swerving in a dangerous manner with heavy traffic."

A few minutes and half a mile later, police say Ensor lost control of her car, flipping it in the grassy area on Cannons Lane.

Ensor was eventually arrested and charged with theft, engaging in organized crime, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, fleeing or evading police, reckless driving, driving without insurance, driving with an expired license and shoplifting.

