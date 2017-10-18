University of Louisville fires athletics director Tom Jurich - WDRB 41 Louisville News

University of Louisville fires athletics director Tom Jurich

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The University of Louisville board of trustees voted Wednesday to fire athletics director Tom Jurich, ending a two-decade career in which the school's athletics program made giant leaps forward, but also became mired in back-to-back scandals involving the men's basketball program.

The move came after trustees deliberated for hours behind closed doors, including about 10 minutes during which Jurich's high-powered legal team was allowed in the room.

Jurich, 61, was hired by U of L in 1997. He greatly expanded the school's athletics budget, built stadiums on campus and engineered its ascent into the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Interim U of L President Greg Postel placed Jurich on administrative leave Sept. 27, a day after authorities linked the men’s basketball program to a federal investigation into paying recruits. Prosecutors allege at least one U of L basketball coach took part in a plan to send $100,000 from university apparel provider Adidas, to a prospective player.

Jurich's attorneys have said the university lacks "cause" to fire him under his contract, which runs through 2026.

EARLIER: Why firing Tom Jurich could be ‘complicated or very expensive’ for University of Louisville

In a memo submitted to the board before the meeting, they said Jurich had no knowledge of the misconduct alleged in the pay-for-play scandal described in a federal criminal complaint made public last month, nor the escort scandal that engulfed the program beginning in late 2015.

"The extraordinary and unprecedented alleged wrongful behavior was kept from Tom precisely because everyone in the Athletics Department knows that Tom will not tolerate any violation of law or NCAA rules," Jurich attorney Alison Stemler wrote in a Sept. 29 memo.

In a letter explaining Jurich’s suspension, Postel mentioned the alleged wrongdoing in the basketball program as the main reason for sidelining the U of L athletics director. He also accused Jurich of negotiating a 10-year, $160 million extension of the athletics department’s deal with Adidas without telling Postel or the board.

But, in fact, Jurich discussed the Adidas deal and its “broad terms” twice with Postel last April and worked with U of L attorneys and Postel’s staff during the negotiations, Stemler told trustees in an Oct. 11 letter.

High-profile donors to U of L athletics had lined up in support of Jurich, including businessmen James Patterson and Dr. Mark Lynn – both of whom have stadiums named after them.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.