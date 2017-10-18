University of Louisville fires athletics director Tom Jurich

"No well-trained officer in the year 2016 would believe it was proper to stand over top of a prisoner who was restrained and lying on the ground and then from a distance of four to five feet away shoot said prisoner,” attorney Doug Asher wrote in the suit.

"No well-trained officer in the year 2016 would believe it was proper to stand over top of a prisoner who was restrained and lying on the ground and then from a distance of four to five feet away shoot said prisoner,” attorney Doug Asher wrote in the suit.

The lawsuit claims the ex-Louisville basketball coach was not involved in “giving improper benefits to recruits or players.” It says Adidas knew that Pitino’s reputation hinged on him running a “clean, proper and strictly compliant” program.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The University of Louisville board of trustees voted Wednesday to fire athletics director Tom Jurich, ending a two-decade career in which the school's athletics program made giant leaps forward, but also became mired in back-to-back scandals involving the men's basketball program.

The move came after trustees deliberated for hours behind closed doors, including about 10 minutes during which Jurich's high-powered legal team was allowed in the room.

Jurich, 61, was hired by U of L in 1997. He greatly expanded the school's athletics budget, built stadiums on campus and engineered its ascent into the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Interim U of L President Greg Postel placed Jurich on administrative leave Sept. 27, a day after authorities linked the men’s basketball program to a federal investigation into paying recruits. Prosecutors allege at least one U of L basketball coach took part in a plan to send $100,000 from university apparel provider Adidas, to a prospective player.

Jurich's attorneys have said the university lacks "cause" to fire him under his contract, which runs through 2026.

In a memo submitted to the board before the meeting, they said Jurich had no knowledge of the misconduct alleged in the pay-for-play scandal described in a federal criminal complaint made public last month, nor the escort scandal that engulfed the program beginning in late 2015.

"The extraordinary and unprecedented alleged wrongful behavior was kept from Tom precisely because everyone in the Athletics Department knows that Tom will not tolerate any violation of law or NCAA rules," Jurich attorney Alison Stemler wrote in a Sept. 29 memo.

In a letter explaining Jurich’s suspension, Postel mentioned the alleged wrongdoing in the basketball program as the main reason for sidelining the U of L athletics director. He also accused Jurich of negotiating a 10-year, $160 million extension of the athletics department’s deal with Adidas without telling Postel or the board.

But, in fact, Jurich discussed the Adidas deal and its “broad terms” twice with Postel last April and worked with U of L attorneys and Postel’s staff during the negotiations, Stemler told trustees in an Oct. 11 letter.

High-profile donors to U of L athletics had lined up in support of Jurich, including businessmen James Patterson and Dr. Mark Lynn – both of whom have stadiums named after them.

This story will be updated.

