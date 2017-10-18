University of Louisville fires athletics director Tom Jurich

Google Fiber, the superfast Internet service that city officials have long craved, is now available to some homes in Portland, Newburg and the Strathmoor area of the Highlands.More >>
Google Fiber, the superfast Internet service that city officials have long craved, is now available to some homes in Portland, Newburg and the Strathmoor area of the Highlands.More >>
On Wednesday, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, flanked by top state legislators, outlined a 10-point plan he said will fix Kentucky's ailing pension system, fully funding state workers' pensions in 30 years.More >>
On Wednesday, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, flanked by top state legislators, outlined a 10-point plan he said will fix Kentucky's ailing pension system, fully funding state workers' pensions in 30 years.More >>
More than 4,000 emails sent to West Clark parents about an upcoming referendum vote could have broken state law.More >>
More than 4,000 emails sent to West Clark parents about an upcoming referendum vote could have broken state law.More >>
St. Matthews Police say a pursuit ended badly for a woman accused of shoplifting at a Louisville sporting goods store.More >>
St. Matthews Police say a pursuit ended badly for a woman accused of shoplifting at a Louisville sporting goods store.More >>
Detectives say they have no information that specifically includes or excludes him as a suspect.More >>
Detectives say they have no information that specifically includes or excludes him as a suspect.More >>
The lawsuit claims the ex-Louisville basketball coach was not involved in “giving improper benefits to recruits or players.” It says Adidas knew that Pitino’s reputation hinged on him running a “clean, proper and strictly compliant” program.More >>
The lawsuit claims the ex-Louisville basketball coach was not involved in “giving improper benefits to recruits or players.” It says Adidas knew that Pitino’s reputation hinged on him running a “clean, proper and strictly compliant” program.More >>
"No well-trained officer in the year 2016 would believe it was proper to stand over top of a prisoner who was restrained and lying on the ground and then from a distance of four to five feet away shoot said prisoner,” attorney Doug Asher wrote in the suit.More >>
"No well-trained officer in the year 2016 would believe it was proper to stand over top of a prisoner who was restrained and lying on the ground and then from a distance of four to five feet away shoot said prisoner,” attorney Doug Asher wrote in the suit.More >>
Interim U of L President Greg Postel placed Jurich on administrative leave September 27, a day after authorities linked the men’s basketball program to a federal investigation into paying recruits.More >>
Interim U of L President Greg Postel placed Jurich on administrative leave September 27, a day after authorities linked the men’s basketball program to a federal investigation into paying recruits.More >>
WDRB is providing the latest coverage on the future of Tom Jurich.More >>
WDRB is providing the latest coverage on the future of Tom Jurich.More >>
The lawsuit claims the ex-Louisville basketball coach was not involved in “giving improper benefits to recruits or players.” It says Adidas knew that Pitino’s reputation hinged on him running a “clean, proper and strictly compliant” program.More >>
The lawsuit claims the ex-Louisville basketball coach was not involved in “giving improper benefits to recruits or players.” It says Adidas knew that Pitino’s reputation hinged on him running a “clean, proper and strictly compliant” program.More >>
What happened to Rick Pitino's Hall of Fame career at Louisville? The complete story has yet to emerge but it's reasonable to wonder if pressure to compete with Kentucky was a factor.More >>
What happened to Rick Pitino's Hall of Fame career at Louisville? The complete story has yet to emerge but it's reasonable to wonder if pressure to compete with Kentucky was a factor.More >>
Eric Crawford looks back at Rick Pitino's Louisville tenure, from his own recollections, and attempts to give some perspective given its scandalous end.More >>
Eric Crawford looks back at Rick Pitino's Louisville tenure, from his own recollections, and attempts to give some perspective given its scandalous end.More >>
The offer, which was rejected, was to a foundation honoring Rick Pitino’s late son Daniel, the sources said.More >>
The offer, which was rejected, was to a foundation honoring Rick Pitino’s late son Daniel, the sources said.More >>
The move comes less than three weeks after federal investigators tied Pitino’s program to a scheme to pay recruits.More >>
The move comes less than three weeks after federal investigators tied Pitino’s program to a scheme to pay recruits.More >>