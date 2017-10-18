POLICE: 1 dead after South Carolina man gives toddler gun to cha - WDRB 41 Louisville News

POLICE: 1 dead after South Carolina man gives toddler gun to chase victim

Posted: Updated:
Albert Davis (Image Source: Fox News) Albert Davis (Image Source: Fox News)

WARRENVILLE, S.C. –  Authorities say they have charged a man with murder after he gave a 3-year-old boy a gun and told him to chase the victim around the yard of a South Carolina home.

Aiken County Sheriff's Sgt. Stephen Shunn said witnesses told deputies that 24-year-old Timothy Johnson was shot in the chest Tuesday afternoon after the gun fired while the child was carrying it outside a home in Warrenville.

Shunn said in a statement that 31-year-old Albert Davis is charged with murder, possession of a stolen handgun and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Shunn told The Associated Press that deputies are still investigating why Davis gave the child the gun and whether Davis was angry at Johnson.

Neither court nor jail records indicated whether Davis has an attorney.

Copyright 2017 Fox News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.