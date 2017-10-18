General George Patton Museum to close for six months - WDRB 41 Louisville News

General George Patton Museum to close for six months

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The General George Patton Museum is preparing to close for approximately six months, according to a news release from Fort Knox. 

The museum will close, beginning on Nov. 1, so that several renovations can be completed.

Renovations include:

  • A new roof
  • A new HVAC system
  • The repaving and widening of the sidewalk between the parking lot and the museum
  • The repaving of the visitors parking lot
  • Making any modifications necessary to ensure that the restrooms meet with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards
  • Replacement of glass and metal in the museum's atrium
  • Installation of audiovisual equipment to the museum's theater
  • Replacement of exterior doors
  • Construction of a canopy for both the entrance and sidewalk
  • Provision of direct access to museum from Highway 31W
  • Preparation of artifacts for new exhibits
  • Installation of more efficient artifacts storage system
  • Training related to new ROTC Hall of Fame and Fort Knox history exhibits

The museum is located at Fort Knox.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.