Man accused of killing 7-year-old Louisville boy faces child's family in court for first time

Micheshia Norment, Hobbs' mother, weeps in court when she sees her son's accused killer for the first time.

23-year-old Wyatt Williams is accused of firing a shot that struck and killed 7-year-old Dequante Hobbs Jr.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly five months after a young boy eating cake at his kitchen table was killed by a stray bullet, his family came face-to-face with the accused killer.

The family of 7-year-old Dequante Hobbs Jr. saw 23-year-old Wyatt Williams for the first time in court Wednesday. Williams is the man accused of firing the shot that killed the child.

"Today was a very difficult day,” said Micheshia Norment, Dequante's mother. "Anybody that loses a child that young will understand how I felt at that time. It's very, very, very emotional.

"That's my first child ... can't get that back."

Three months later, LMPD charged Williams with Hobbs’ murder. Police records said Williams was hanging out with a group of people behind Hobbs' home playing dice when he pulled out a gun and fired several shots.

One of the bullets went through a window of Hobbs’ home on West Madison Street, hitting the child in the neck.

Williams was in court Wednesday for a pre-trial hearing. His case is still in the very early stages, and the prosecution has yet to turn over the discovery information to the defense.

Hobbs' family packed the courtroom gallery filled with emotion.

"He just seemed like he was heartless,” Norment said.

Williams' family was also there but did not want to comment. Williams nodded to his family members as he left the courtroom, and the group swiftly left the courtroom as soon as the hearing was over.

"Obviously, when we're talking about a 7-year-old child, emotions run high,” said Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Ryane Conroy.

Conroy is prosecuting the case and is seeking justice for Hobbs and his family.

"There are limitations to what we can do,” she said. “We are prosecuting Wyatt Williams for this crime, but that's not going to bring back her son.”

Norment realizes this is just the beginning of what will likely be a long process waiting for justice for her son.

"Most we can do is pray that he gets what he deserves,” Norment said.

Williams will be back in court in Jan. 8.

