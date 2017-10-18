18-year-old Jeffersonville High School student arrested on felon - WDRB 41 Louisville News

18-year-old Jeffersonville High School student arrested on felony molestation charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 18-year-old senior at Jeffersonville High School has been arrested on felony molestation charges, according to a spokeswoman for Greater Clark County Schools.

According to spokeswoman Erin Bojorquez, the senior was arrested Wednesday morning. The felony molestation charges are related to an incident that took place at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School that was investigated by the Jeffersonville Police Department.

School administrators are cooperating with the investigation, according to Bojorquez.

Stay with WDRB News. We'll update this story as it develops.

