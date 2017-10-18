RAW VIDEO | Jeffersonville High student charged with molesting 2 young girls

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersonville High School student has been charged with molesting two 6-year-old girls at an elementary school where he was working as a teacher's assistant.

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull released details of the allegations Thursday morning, one day after 18-year-old Michael Begin Jr. was arrested.

Mull says Begin is now charged with two felony counts of child molestation after police investigated allegations that Begin sexually assaulted two young girls at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School.

According to Mull, the nature of the alleged assaults involved "fondling of those girls underneath their clothing." He says Begin was working as a teacher's assistant in Jeffersonville High School's Cadet program when the incident was reported Oct. 17.

"At that time he did sexually assault two 6-year-old girls who were students at the school," Mull said.

Mull says police learned of the charges after a parent told school administrators.

He says the alleged victim "was picked up by her parent and immediately told the parent she had been touched inappropriately. The parent then immediately exited the car and entered the school, and informed the administration of what happened. The police were called and this investigation began which resulted in this arrest and these charges."

Mull says police are still investigating that case and that Begin could face "additional counts filed in the case alleging additional victims."

"I'm aware of other students at that school who alleged that they were also assaulted by Mr. Begin in a similar fashion and these allegations came to light as a result of the initial allegations that came to light on the 17th," Mull said.

Mull says investigator have reviewed video from a "camera that was recording footage during one of these incidents, and that footage has been viewed by law enforcement."

Begin has been in contact with other young children in his job at the Jeffersonville YMCA. We spoke with YMCA Executive Director Steve Tarver, who confirmed that Begin worked in the childcare program there. He says Begin was fired Wednesday after the arrest.

Tarver says the YMCA "may have had a report" about an incident earlier involving Begin at the Jeffersonville location and was investigating, and added that if there had been a concern, it would have been reported to authorities,

Tarver says the YMCA notified parents of children that Begin may have worked with that he has been fired.

Mull was unable to comment on any possible allegations stemming from Begin's job at the YMCA.

"I can tell you that is one of the incidents that we'll be looking at to be submitted to determine whether additional charges are warranted based on anything that might have happened there," Mull said.

Begin was released from the Clark County Jail on Wednesday after posting bond.

His next court appearance is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Oct. 23. Mull says he is instructing the deputy prosecutor in the case to ask that Begin's bond be increased to $100,000 full cash.

If that request is not granted, Mull says he plans to ask that Begin be placed on home incarceration for monitoring purposes.

