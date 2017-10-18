Louisville safety expert offers helpful hints to make sure kids stay safe this Halloween

There is no assisted suicide law in Utah, so that is not an option for the prosecutor.

Louisville fought through a week of adversity and a Florida State comeback attempt to beat the Seminoles in Tallahassee for the first time since 1952.

A bill being introduced in Frankfort could keep people from paying up if they try to save an animal from a hot car.

Police are investigating after a suspect shot at officers before turning the gun on himself Saturday afternoon in Valley Station.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jack-o-lanterns and costumes make Halloween fun for kids of all ages, but following a few tips can ensure it's a safe holiday.

Erika Janes with Norton Children's Hospital has a few tips before families head out to trick-or-treat:

1. Choosing a costume can be head scratching, but an uptick in lice could cause more problems this holiday season. Janes says when trying on masks or costumes with hair or fabrics wear a swim cap. Then take them home and put them in a dark, solid color plastic bag for 48 hours. This will kill any nits. If the costume can be put in the dryer, run it through a hot cycle to kill anything that might be on the pieces.

2. Costumes can be a fire hazard. Look for flame retardant outfits. Read the labels and know what you're buying. Even costumes that don't have a label that says to keep away from flames could be a fire hazard. Janes says be wary of polyester costumes. She also says to keep kids away from flames. Instead of candles in pumpkins, use a battery operated light.

3. Louisville is on track to surpass last year's number of pedestrian deaths. Janes says you're twice as likely to be hit by a car on Halloween than any other night. To stay safe, she suggest using flashlights, glow sticks, and/or reflective tape stay visible to drivers. Also, make sure kids under 12 years old are always with an adult and keep on the sidewalks. Drivers should be hyper-aware on Halloween and put down the phones.

