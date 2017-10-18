Louisville safety expert offers helpful hints to make sure kids - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville safety expert offers helpful hints to make sure kids stay safe this Halloween

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jack-o-lanterns and costumes make Halloween fun for kids of all ages, but following a few tips can ensure it's a safe holiday.

Erika Janes with Norton Children's Hospital has a few tips before families head out to trick-or-treat:

1. Choosing a costume can be head scratching, but an uptick in lice could cause more problems this holiday season. Janes says when trying on masks or costumes with hair or fabrics wear a swim cap. Then take them home and put them in a dark, solid color plastic bag for 48 hours. This will kill any nits. If the costume can be put in the dryer, run it through a hot cycle to kill anything that might be on the pieces.

2. Costumes can be a fire hazard. Look for flame retardant outfits. Read the labels and know what you're buying. Even costumes that don't have a label that says to keep away from flames could be a fire hazard. Janes says be wary of polyester costumes. She also says to keep kids away from flames. Instead of candles in pumpkins, use a battery operated light.

3. Louisville is on track to surpass last year's number of pedestrian deaths. Janes says you're twice as likely to be hit by a car on Halloween than any other night. To stay safe, she suggest using flashlights, glow sticks, and/or reflective tape stay visible to drivers. Also, make sure kids under 12 years old are always with an adult and keep on the sidewalks. Drivers should be hyper-aware on Halloween and put down the phones. 

