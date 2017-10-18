Longtime bar in downtown Louisville closing after 57 years on Br - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Longtime bar in downtown Louisville closing after 57 years on Broadway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bar that's been a downtown Louisville fixture and a hit with Derby-goers and celebrities for decades is closing its doors.

Workers were busy Wednesday taking pictures off the walls and moving things out at Freddie's 220 on Broadway. Owner Freddie Scarlott, who has been here for 57 years, said he's being forced to close because the landlord isn't keeping the building up to code.

While he said  it's a sad moment, the 97-year-old said the bar has seen lots of great memories.

"I've had some celebrities in here at Derby time," Scarlott said. "Jerry Lewis has been in here."

Scarlott said  Lady Gaga has also stopped by when she's in town. He said he hopes to reopen in a new location soon, possibly in less than two weeks.

He said he's looking at three possible sites.

