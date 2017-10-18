Jeffersonville asks for help from River Ridge to hire more firef - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jeffersonville asks for help from River Ridge to hire more firefighters

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore would like to see the city hire more firefighters to meet the growing demands, and he hopes one of the city’s booming districts, River Ridge, will help out with the added cost.

“When you see 6,000 new jobs created in five years and 5,000 new residents, you are putting quite a burden on public safety in the city,” Moore said Wednesday.

Moore said all the tax dollars generated in River Ridge stay in River Ridge. But services, like police and fire, are provided by the city of Jeffersonville.

“They do a lot of good for the city of Jeff,” Moore said about River Ridge. “We’re very thankful for all the jobs that are created out there, but there are more needs on the city than just jobs.”

River Ridge is serviced by Fire Station No. 4 on 10th Street. Calls for service have been on the rise in the past couple years, and Moore expects that will only continue to increase. He said that station needs more equipment and manpower to meet the demand.

“I want to make sure we’re not put in a situation where we didn’t have ample service to provide to two different emergencies at one time,” he said.

Moore said he believes building a new fire station within River Ridge is maybe five years down the road, but the need now is for more firefighters and a new apparatus. So Fire Chief Eric Hendrick and Moore sent a request to the River Ridge Development Authority, asking for River Ridge to provide half the cost of hiring 12 more firefighters to double staff Station No. 4 seven days a week.

Station No. 4 currently has sifts of three firefighters working 24/7 to man one engine. If the department could hire 12 more firefighters, it would be able to add four more firefighters per shift to man a second apparatus out of Station No. 4.

A spokesman for the department said that second truck would be a ladder truck already in department’s possession. As part of the request to River Ridge, the department is also asking for help to finance a new engine to replace the ladder truck moving from a different fire house to Station No. 4.

Moore said these ideas have been tossed around for about a year, but they finally submitted an official request a few weeks ago. He said, no matter what, the Jeffersonville Fire Department is ready to serve everyone at any moment. However, he hopes River Ridge contributes to the success and safety of the city.

“We want to see River Ridge grow, but I’m going to put the safety of the residents first,” Moore said.

Moore said he hopes to hear from the Development Authority “soon” regarding the request so that the city can finalize its budget for next year. However, there is no real deadline the Development Authority is required to meet.

WDRB News reached out to the River Ridge Development Authority for comment Wednesday morning but has not heard back.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

