LEWIS | Young UK Wildcats picked first in SEC

NASHVILLE, Tn. (WDRB) - The Kentucky Wildcats will have to replace 95 percent of their scoring and 85 percent of their rebounding, but the voters at SEC Media Day believe the Wildcats win win the league.

Redshirt freshman Hamidou Diallo was named preseason first team All-SEC. Freshman Kevin Knox was named to the second team.

UK head coach John Calipari says even though his team is young (again), he's seeing positive signs leading up to the season.

"Two days we practiced, it was our best practice. We scrimmaged and I left thinking 'I love this. We're going to be alright," Calipari said at Wednesday's meeting with the media.

Those young players will have an opportunity to play three preseason games. The NCAA is allowing Kentucky to play an untelevised game against Morehead State on October 30th with the proceeds going to charity.

"It definitely should help us having another game," said Diallo. "We haven't played with each other. This team hasn't been together."

Sophomore Wenyen Gabriel agrees that the extra work can pay off, no matter the result of the game.

"We just need more experience. Any (extra) games like that can only help us. Whether it's good or bad, either way, it's going to help us," Gabriel said.

UK will take the Rupp Arena floor Friday night for the Blue-White scrimmage before hosting Thomas More on Friday October 27th.

