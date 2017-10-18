Vince Tyra to be paid $1.2 million as acting athletics director at Louisville

Google Fiber, the superfast Internet service that city officials have long craved, is now available to some homes in Portland, Newburg and the Strathmoor area of the Highlands.More >>
The charges are related to an incident that took place at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School that was investigated by the Jeffersonville Police Department.More >>
On Wednesday, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, flanked by top state legislators, outlined a 10-point plan he said will fix Kentucky's ailing pension system, fully funding state workers' pensions in 30 years.More >>
More than 4,000 emails sent to West Clark parents about an upcoming referendum vote could have broken state law.More >>
St. Matthews Police say a pursuit ended badly for a woman accused of shoplifting at a Louisville sporting goods store.More >>
Detectives say they have no information that specifically includes or excludes him as a suspect.More >>
The lawsuit claims the ex-Louisville basketball coach was not involved in “giving improper benefits to recruits or players.” It says Adidas knew that Pitino’s reputation hinged on him running a “clean, proper and strictly compliant” program.More >>
University of Louisville acting athletics director Vince Tyra will be paid $100,000 per month, or $1.2 million, under a one-year contract approved by the U of L's board of trustees on Wednesday.More >>
Google Fiber, the superfast Internet service that city officials have long craved, is now available to some homes in Portland, Newburg and the Strathmoor area of the Highlands.More >>
The company planning to build a state-of-the-art aluminum plant in eastern Kentucky, with the help of a $15 million investment by state taxpayers, has only one other shareholder besides state government who is “domiciled” in the Commonwealth, according to its chairman and CEO.More >>
A look at how Tom Jurich's employment contract is structured in his favor.More >>
High-profile supporters of suspended University of Louisville athletics director Tom Jurich are pushing back against interim U of L President Greg Postel’s claim that Jurich failed to keep key people in the loop before executing a 10-year, $160 million extension of the university’s apparel sponsorship deal with Adidas.More >>
JPMorgan said in a recent report that there's a growing chance GE will have to cut its coveted dividend. That hasn't happened at GE since the Great Recession.More >>
Jefferson County Public Schools plans to sell the former Frost Middle School property in Valley Station to Louisville Gas & Electric Co. for $1 million.More >>
