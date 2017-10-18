Vince Tyra to be paid $1.2 million as acting athletics director - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Vince Tyra to be paid $1.2 million as acting athletics director at Louisville

Vince Tyra addresses reporters, Oct. 18, 2017 Vince Tyra addresses reporters, Oct. 18, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville acting athletics director Vince Tyra will be paid $100,000 per month, or $1.2 million, under a one-year contract approved by the U of L's board of trustees on Wednesday.

The board fired Tyra's predecessor, Tom Jurich, after a 20-year stint at the school later on Wednesday.

A resolution approving Tyra's employment says he can fired immediately for wrongdoing, or for any reason with 30 days notice.

Tyra, a local businessman, declined to say Wednesday whether he intends to seek the job permanently.

"I think that's an unfair question at this point," he said. "... I didn't come here with an agenda. I came to help." 

