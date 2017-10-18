Vince Tyra to be paid $1.2 million as acting athletics director at Louisville

The lawsuit claims the ex-Louisville basketball coach was not involved in “giving improper benefits to recruits or players.” It says Adidas knew that Pitino’s reputation hinged on him running a “clean, proper and strictly compliant” program.

Detectives say they have no information that specifically includes or excludes him as a suspect.

Person of interest in murders of 2 Delphi teens appears in court in Colorado

St. Matthews Police say a pursuit ended badly for a woman accused of shoplifting at a Louisville sporting goods store.

Alleged shoplifter flees Quest Outdoors, flips car at interchange between I-64 and Cannons Lane

More than 4,000 emails sent to West Clark parents about an upcoming referendum vote could have broken state law.

Meeting in Henryville gets heated after thousands of emails sent by political action committee to school parents

On Wednesday, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, flanked by top state legislators, outlined a 10-point plan he said will fix Kentucky's ailing pension system, fully funding state workers' pensions in 30 years.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin releases plan he says will fix state pension system

The trustees did not explain their decision, and the vote was not unanimous.

The charges are related to an incident that took place at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School that was investigated by the Jeffersonville Police Department.

Google Fiber, the superfast Internet service that city officials have long craved, is now available to some homes in Portland, Newburg and the Strathmoor area of the Highlands.

Google Fiber construction crews dug a 'micro-trench' in the roads in the Strathmoor area of the Highlands in August. (WDRB photo)

Google Fiber launches in Louisville with service to 3 neighborhoods

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville acting athletics director Vince Tyra will be paid $100,000 per month, or $1.2 million, under a one-year contract approved by the U of L's board of trustees on Wednesday.

The board fired Tyra's predecessor, Tom Jurich, after a 20-year stint at the school later on Wednesday.

A resolution approving Tyra's employment says he can fired immediately for wrongdoing, or for any reason with 30 days notice.

Tyra, a local businessman, declined to say Wednesday whether he intends to seek the job permanently.

"I think that's an unfair question at this point," he said. "... I didn't come here with an agenda. I came to help."

