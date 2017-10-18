BOZICH | Louisville board shows the name on front of jersey matters

The U of L board of trustees fired athletic director Tom Jurich Wednesday, two days after the school dismissed basketball coach Rick Pitino.More >>
The U of L board of trustees fired athletic director Tom Jurich Wednesday, two days after the school dismissed basketball coach Rick Pitino.More >>
What happened to Rick Pitino's Hall of Fame career at Louisville? The complete story has yet to emerge but it's reasonable to wonder if pressure to compete with Kentucky was a factor.More >>
What happened to Rick Pitino's Hall of Fame career at Louisville? The complete story has yet to emerge but it's reasonable to wonder if pressure to compete with Kentucky was a factor.More >>
Beating Ohio State, Penn State or Michigan remains a king-sized problem for the Indiana football team as the Hoosiers found out again against Michigan Saturday.More >>
Beating Ohio State, Penn State or Michigan remains a king-sized problem for the Indiana football team as the Hoosiers found out again against Michigan Saturday.More >>
David Padgett has made two solid moves as the acting Louisville basketball coach this week. Padgett can complete the three-point play by making one more.More >>
David Padgett has made two solid moves as the acting Louisville basketball coach this week. Padgett can complete the three-point play by making one more.More >>
Bobby Petrino said that Louisville will be without linebacker Stacy Thomas and halfback Malik Williams as the Cardinals try to regroup against Boston College Saturday.More >>
Bobby Petrino said that Louisville will be without linebacker Stacy Thomas and halfback Malik Williams as the Cardinals try to regroup against Boston College Saturday.More >>
More statistical evidence of Louisville's defensive malaise. Is Kentucky being snubbed by the college football polls? More love for Mark Richt and Nick Saban.More >>
More statistical evidence of Louisville's defensive malaise. Is Kentucky being snubbed by the college football polls? More love for Mark Richt and Nick Saban.More >>
Louisville's defensive issues continued Thursday night as the Cardinals sagged to 1-2 in the Atlantic Coast Conference while losing at North Carolina State.More >>
Louisville's defensive issues continued Thursday night as the Cardinals sagged to 1-2 in the Atlantic Coast Conference while losing at North Carolina State.More >>
Friends and former coaches at Trinity and the University of Kentucky describe acting Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra as a natural quarterback with outstanding business skills.More >>
Friends and former coaches at Trinity and the University of Kentucky describe acting Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra as a natural quarterback with outstanding business skills.More >>
The U of L board of trustees fired athletic director Tom Jurich Wednesday, two days after the school dismissed basketball coach Rick Pitino.More >>
The U of L board of trustees fired athletic director Tom Jurich Wednesday, two days after the school dismissed basketball coach Rick Pitino.More >>
The trustees did not explain their decision, and the vote was not unanimous.More >>
The trustees did not explain their decision, and the vote was not unanimous.More >>
The lawsuit claims the ex-Louisville basketball coach was not involved in “giving improper benefits to recruits or players.” It says Adidas knew that Pitino’s reputation hinged on him running a “clean, proper and strictly compliant” program.More >>
The lawsuit claims the ex-Louisville basketball coach was not involved in “giving improper benefits to recruits or players.” It says Adidas knew that Pitino’s reputation hinged on him running a “clean, proper and strictly compliant” program.More >>
What happened to Rick Pitino's Hall of Fame career at Louisville? The complete story has yet to emerge but it's reasonable to wonder if pressure to compete with Kentucky was a factor.More >>
What happened to Rick Pitino's Hall of Fame career at Louisville? The complete story has yet to emerge but it's reasonable to wonder if pressure to compete with Kentucky was a factor.More >>
Eric Crawford looks back at Rick Pitino's Louisville tenure, from his own recollections, and attempts to give some perspective given its scandalous end.More >>
Eric Crawford looks back at Rick Pitino's Louisville tenure, from his own recollections, and attempts to give some perspective given its scandalous end.More >>
The offer, which was rejected, was to a foundation honoring Rick Pitino’s late son Daniel, the sources said.More >>
The offer, which was rejected, was to a foundation honoring Rick Pitino’s late son Daniel, the sources said.More >>
The move comes less than three weeks after federal investigators tied Pitino’s program to a scheme to pay recruits.More >>
The move comes less than three weeks after federal investigators tied Pitino’s program to a scheme to pay recruits.More >>
During questioning in Miami on October 6, Rick Pitino said he did not participate in a scheme to pay the family of U of L freshman Brian Bowen, nor did he know of any payments, the polygraph examination report says.More >>
During questioning in Miami on October 6, Rick Pitino said he did not participate in a scheme to pay the family of U of L freshman Brian Bowen, nor did he know of any payments, the polygraph examination report says.More >>