Rare bike stolen after last weekend's Ironman triathlon in Louisville

The lawsuit claims the ex-Louisville basketball coach was not involved in “giving improper benefits to recruits or players.” It says Adidas knew that Pitino’s reputation hinged on him running a “clean, proper and strictly compliant” program.

The lawsuit claims the ex-Louisville basketball coach was not involved in “giving improper benefits to recruits or players.” It says Adidas knew that Pitino’s reputation hinged on him running a “clean, proper and strictly compliant” program.

St. Matthews Police say a pursuit ended badly for a woman accused of shoplifting at a Louisville sporting goods store.

St. Matthews Police say a pursuit ended badly for a woman accused of shoplifting at a Louisville sporting goods store.

Detectives say they have no information that specifically includes or excludes him as a suspect.

Detectives say they have no information that specifically includes or excludes him as a suspect.

Person of interest in murders of 2 Delphi teens appears in court in Colorado

Person of interest in murders of 2 Delphi teens appears in court in Colorado

On Wednesday, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, flanked by top state legislators, outlined a 10-point plan he said will fix Kentucky's ailing pension system, fully funding state workers' pensions in 30 years.

On Wednesday, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, flanked by top state legislators, outlined a 10-point plan he said will fix Kentucky's ailing pension system, fully funding state workers' pensions in 30 years.

The trustees did not explain their decision, and the vote was not unanimous.

The trustees did not explain their decision, and the vote was not unanimous.

More than 4,000 emails sent to West Clark parents about an upcoming referendum vote could have broken state law.

More than 4,000 emails sent to West Clark parents about an upcoming referendum vote could have broken state law.

Meeting in Henryville gets heated after thousands of emails sent by political action committee to school parents

Meeting in Henryville gets heated after thousands of emails sent by political action committee to school parents

The charges are related to an incident that took place at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School that was investigated by the Jeffersonville Police Department.

The charges are related to an incident that took place at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School that was investigated by the Jeffersonville Police Department.

Google Fiber, the superfast Internet service that city officials have long craved, is now available to some homes in Portland, Newburg and the Strathmoor area of the Highlands.

Google Fiber, the superfast Internet service that city officials have long craved, is now available to some homes in Portland, Newburg and the Strathmoor area of the Highlands.

Google Fiber construction crews dug a 'micro-trench' in the roads in the Strathmoor area of the Highlands in August. (WDRB photo)

Google Fiber construction crews dug a 'micro-trench' in the roads in the Strathmoor area of the Highlands in August. (WDRB photo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Scott McLallen's bike was stolen after the Ironman triathlon over the weekend in Louisville, and the Washington D.C. native is desperate to get it back because of its sentimental value.

After the race was over, McLallen’s bike was leaning up against the Team Z trailer. The team based out of D.C. and is a group of athletes that offers training to men and women of all abilities.

Around 2 a.m. after the race, Team Z was packing up its trailer and giving away food to some people down on their luck.

“Somebody came around back of the trailer where we were working, and he was talking to us and telling us his story," McLallen said. "And the head coach gave him some money, and then he went on his way."

Shortly after, it was realized McLallen's bike was stolen. It's a navy blue Cannondale bike with powder blue pedals.

“It's a unique racing bike, and it's 18 years old," said Luanne Maguire who’s helping locate the bike. "And it can't be replaced. It's priceless."

For McLallen, the bike has sentimental value.

“Shortly after my grandfather died, he left me some money," he said. "It wasn't life-changing money. I used some of that money that my grandfather left me to buy that bike.”

Since McLallen is from out of state, Maguire is doing what she can to help find the bike. She's paying it forward after what Team Z did for her son after being injured in Afghanistan.

“They helped my son run and train, and he's a medically retired military, and he's an amputee,” she said.

So with just as much dedication as Ironman athletes, she's determine to find the bike.

“Just please, if you see this bike, please, please let’s get it back to Scott,” Maguire said.

Because after all, no amount of money can replace the bike for its sentimental worth.

“I thought maybe one day my son or daughter would ride it around town or to get to school or in a race … and that is not going to happen,” McLallen said.

If you have seen this bike or have any information, you’re asked to call LMPD.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.