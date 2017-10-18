Rare bike stolen after last weekend's Ironman triathlon in Louisville

Google Fiber, the superfast Internet service that city officials have long craved, is now available to some homes in Portland, Newburg and the Strathmoor area of the Highlands.More >>
The charges are related to an incident that took place at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School that was investigated by the Jeffersonville Police Department.More >>
More than 4,000 emails sent to West Clark parents about an upcoming referendum vote could have broken state law.More >>
The trustees did not explain their decision, and the vote was not unanimous.More >>
On Wednesday, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, flanked by top state legislators, outlined a 10-point plan he said will fix Kentucky's ailing pension system, fully funding state workers' pensions in 30 years.More >>
Detectives say they have no information that specifically includes or excludes him as a suspect.More >>
St. Matthews Police say a pursuit ended badly for a woman accused of shoplifting at a Louisville sporting goods store.More >>
The lawsuit claims the ex-Louisville basketball coach was not involved in “giving improper benefits to recruits or players.” It says Adidas knew that Pitino’s reputation hinged on him running a “clean, proper and strictly compliant” program.More >>
