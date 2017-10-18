Metro Safety Committee approves city employee immigration ordinance

St. Matthews Police say a pursuit ended badly for a woman accused of shoplifting at a Louisville sporting goods store.

St. Matthews Police say a pursuit ended badly for a woman accused of shoplifting at a Louisville sporting goods store.

The U of L board of trustees fired athletic director Tom Jurich Wednesday, two days after the school dismissed basketball coach Rick Pitino.

The U of L board of trustees fired athletic director Tom Jurich Wednesday, two days after the school dismissed basketball coach Rick Pitino.

The board of trustees voted for a new direction at the University of Louisville Wednesday.

The board of trustees voted for a new direction at the University of Louisville Wednesday.

BOZICH | Louisville board shows the name on front of jersey matters

BOZICH | Louisville board shows the name on front of jersey matters

Detectives say they have no information that specifically includes or excludes him as a suspect.

Detectives say they have no information that specifically includes or excludes him as a suspect.

Person of interest in murders of 2 Delphi teens appears in court in Colorado

Person of interest in murders of 2 Delphi teens appears in court in Colorado

On Wednesday, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, flanked by top state legislators, outlined a 10-point plan he said will fix Kentucky's ailing pension system, fully funding state workers' pensions in 30 years.

On Wednesday, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, flanked by top state legislators, outlined a 10-point plan he said will fix Kentucky's ailing pension system, fully funding state workers' pensions in 30 years.

The trustees did not explain their decision, and the vote was not unanimous.

The trustees did not explain their decision, and the vote was not unanimous.

More than 4,000 emails sent to West Clark parents about an upcoming referendum vote could have broken state law.

More than 4,000 emails sent to West Clark parents about an upcoming referendum vote could have broken state law.

Meeting in Henryville gets heated after thousands of emails sent by political action committee to school parents

Meeting in Henryville gets heated after thousands of emails sent by political action committee to school parents

The charges are related to an incident that took place at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School that was investigated by the Jeffersonville Police Department.

The charges are related to an incident that took place at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School that was investigated by the Jeffersonville Police Department.

Google Fiber, the superfast Internet service that city officials have long craved, is now available to some homes in Portland, Newburg and the Strathmoor area of the Highlands.

Google Fiber, the superfast Internet service that city officials have long craved, is now available to some homes in Portland, Newburg and the Strathmoor area of the Highlands.

Google Fiber construction crews dug a 'micro-trench' in the roads in the Strathmoor area of the Highlands in August. (WDRB photo)

Google Fiber construction crews dug a 'micro-trench' in the roads in the Strathmoor area of the Highlands in August. (WDRB photo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A new ordinance passed by Louisville’s Metro Safety Committee on Wednesday may soon stop city employees from inquiring about a person’s immigration status.

In a 4-3 vote, the public safety committee passed an ordinance prohibiting any metro city employee from discriminating against someone based on their immigration status, whether perceived or factual.

The ordinance was sponsored by District 8 councilman Brandon Coan on the heels of a new policy LMPD implemented regarding its procedures in aiding Immigration and Customs officials during emergency calls.

“It’s to make clear that Louisville Metro Police and our other peace officers including corrections and anyone else who is a sworn officer that they do not enforce federal or civil immigration law,” Coan said. “They enforce local and state criminal law, only.”

However, District 19 council woman Julie Denton said the ordinance is not needed.

“I don’t think it’s a problem now," she said. "We didn’t hear any circumstances that this is a problem."

There were some tense moments toward the end of the one-hour meeting as Denton requested more time to listen to the ordinance before voting on it. Councilman David James said the council was out of time for the day.

“God forbid we ever take this up on a second meeting,” Denton said as the vote was taken and the meeting adjourned.

The ordinance will now go to a full council vote next Thursday.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.