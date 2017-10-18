Metro Safety Committee approves city employee immigration ordina - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Metro Safety Committee approves city employee immigration ordinance

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A new ordinance passed by Louisville’s Metro Safety Committee on Wednesday may soon stop city employees from inquiring about a person’s immigration status.

In a 4-3 vote, the public safety committee passed an ordinance prohibiting any metro city employee from discriminating against someone based on their immigration status, whether perceived or factual.  

The ordinance was sponsored by District 8 councilman Brandon Coan on the heels of a new policy LMPD implemented regarding its procedures in aiding Immigration and Customs officials during emergency calls.

“It’s to make clear that Louisville Metro Police and our other peace officers including corrections and anyone else who is a sworn officer that they do not enforce federal or civil immigration law,” Coan said. “They enforce local and state criminal law, only.”

However, District 19 council woman Julie Denton said the ordinance is not needed.

“I don’t think it’s a problem now," she said. "We didn’t hear any circumstances that this is a problem."

There were some tense moments toward the end of the one-hour meeting as Denton requested more time to listen to the ordinance before voting on it. Councilman David James said the council was out of time for the day.

“God forbid we ever take this up on a second meeting,” Denton said as the vote was taken and the meeting adjourned.

The ordinance will now go to a full council vote next Thursday.

