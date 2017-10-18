Bardstown police identify suspect in car arson investigation

The U of L board of trustees fired athletic director Tom Jurich Wednesday, two days after the school dismissed basketball coach Rick Pitino.

The U of L board of trustees fired athletic director Tom Jurich Wednesday, two days after the school dismissed basketball coach Rick Pitino.

The board of trustees voted for a new direction at the University of Louisville Wednesday.

The board of trustees voted for a new direction at the University of Louisville Wednesday.

Detectives say they have no information that specifically includes or excludes him as a suspect.

Detectives say they have no information that specifically includes or excludes him as a suspect.

Person of interest in murders of 2 Delphi teens appears in court in Colorado

Person of interest in murders of 2 Delphi teens appears in court in Colorado

On Wednesday, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, flanked by top state legislators, outlined a 10-point plan he said will fix Kentucky's ailing pension system, fully funding state workers' pensions in 30 years.

On Wednesday, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, flanked by top state legislators, outlined a 10-point plan he said will fix Kentucky's ailing pension system, fully funding state workers' pensions in 30 years.

The trustees did not explain their decision, and the vote was not unanimous.

The trustees did not explain their decision, and the vote was not unanimous.

More than 4,000 emails sent to West Clark parents about an upcoming referendum vote could have broken state law.

More than 4,000 emails sent to West Clark parents about an upcoming referendum vote could have broken state law.

Meeting in Henryville gets heated after thousands of emails sent by political action committee to school parents

Meeting in Henryville gets heated after thousands of emails sent by political action committee to school parents

The charges are related to an incident that took place at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School that was investigated by the Jeffersonville Police Department.

The charges are related to an incident that took place at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School that was investigated by the Jeffersonville Police Department.

Google Fiber, the superfast Internet service that city officials have long craved, is now available to some homes in Portland, Newburg and the Strathmoor area of the Highlands.

Google Fiber, the superfast Internet service that city officials have long craved, is now available to some homes in Portland, Newburg and the Strathmoor area of the Highlands.

Google Fiber construction crews dug a 'micro-trench' in the roads in the Strathmoor area of the Highlands in August. (WDRB photo)

Google Fiber construction crews dug a 'micro-trench' in the roads in the Strathmoor area of the Highlands in August. (WDRB photo)

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bardstown Police Department says officers have identified a man who torched a car and broke into several others.

The burned SUV was parked behind a downtown business on North Third Street. In the video, you can see a man getting into the vehicle and setting it on fire several minutes later. The owner of the torched SUV, Brian Ludvigsen, said he just moved to the area in July.

“It’s not like I’ve got any kind of issues with anyone in the community that I could think of that would cause such a reaction,” Ludvigsen said.

Dzevad Kreso owns a nearby restaurant and said his silver Toyota minivan was stolen by the suspect, and police said they're looking for a silver Toyota minivan with license plate 426 NDS.

“I think I will get it back,” Kreso said. “I don’t know in what kind of shape, might be the pieces.”

Police Chief Kim Kraeszig said once the video was posted on Facebook, tips quickly poured in.

“We are hot on the trail of the suspect," Kraeszig said. "We are going to catch him. If he’s watching or has friends that are out there, family, he needs to turn himself in."

If you have any information that could help track down the suspect, call the Bardstown Police Department at (502)348-6811.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.