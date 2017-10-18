Bardstown police identify suspect in car arson investigation - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bardstown police identify suspect in car arson investigation

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bardstown Police Department says officers have identified a man who torched a car and broke into several others.

The burned SUV was parked behind a downtown business on North Third Street. In the video, you can see a man getting into the vehicle and setting it on fire several minutes later. The owner of the torched SUV, Brian Ludvigsen, said  he just moved to the area in July.

“It’s not like I’ve got any kind of issues with anyone in the community that I could think of that would cause such a reaction,” Ludvigsen said.

Dzevad Kreso owns a nearby restaurant and said his silver Toyota minivan was stolen by the suspect, and police said they're looking for a silver Toyota minivan with license plate 426 NDS.

“I think I will get it back,” Kreso said. “I don’t know in what kind of shape, might be the pieces.”

Police Chief Kim Kraeszig said once the video was posted on Facebook, tips quickly poured in.

“We are hot on the trail of the suspect," Kraeszig said. "We are going to catch him. If he’s watching or has friends that are out there, family, he needs to turn himself in."

If you have any information that could help track down the suspect, call the Bardstown Police Department at (502)348-6811.

