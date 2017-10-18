UPDATE: Bardstown police arrest suspect accused of arson involvi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: Bardstown police arrest suspect accused of arson involving car

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The chief of the Bardstown Police Department says police have arrested a man who torched a car and broke into several others.

According to Chief Kim Kraeszig, Shane Helm was taken into custody just before 11 a.m. on Thursday, in Bardstown.

The SUV that was burned was parked behind a downtown business on North Third Street in Bardstown. In a surveillance video released by police, you can see a man -- presumably Helm -- getting into the vehicle and setting it on fire several minutes later.

The owner of the torched SUV, Brian Ludvigsen, said he just moved to the area in July.

"It's not like I've got any kind of issues with anyone in the community that I could think of that would cause such a reaction," Ludvigsen said.

Dzevad Kreso owns a nearby restaurant and said his minivan was stolen by the suspect, and police confirmed on Wednesday that they were looking for a silver Toyota minivan with license plate 426 NDS. 

Chief Kraeszig says that minivan was recovered Thursday morning.

Kraeszig said once the video was posted on Facebook, tips quickly poured in.

If you have any additional information about this case, you are asked to call the Bardstown Police Department at (502) 348-6811.

