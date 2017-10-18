UPDATE: Bardstown police arrest suspect accused of arson involving car

St. Matthews Police say a pursuit ended badly for a woman accused of shoplifting at a Louisville sporting goods store.

Google Fiber, the superfast Internet service that city officials have long craved, is now available to some homes in Portland, Newburg and the Strathmoor area of the Highlands.

Google Fiber construction crews dug a 'micro-trench' in the roads in the Strathmoor area of the Highlands in August. (WDRB photo)

According to police, two black males and some type of rifle were involved in the incident. Both men are now in custody.

POLICE: Two in custody after reports of shots fired near JCPS school

The U of L board of trustees fired athletic director Tom Jurich Wednesday, two days after the school dismissed basketball coach Rick Pitino.

The board of trustees voted for a new direction at the University of Louisville Wednesday.

BOZICH | Louisville board shows the name on front of jersey matters

A bar that's been a downtown Louisville fixture and a hit with Derby-goers and celebrities for decades is closing its doors.

Louisville's lack of explanation for the firing of Tom Jurich isn't going to do much to unite its fan base.

A Jeffersonville High School student has been charged with molesting two 6-year-old girls at an elementary school where he was working as a teacher's assistant.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The chief of the Bardstown Police Department says police have arrested a man who torched a car and broke into several others.

According to Chief Kim Kraeszig, Shane Helm was taken into custody just before 11 a.m. on Thursday, in Bardstown.

The SUV that was burned was parked behind a downtown business on North Third Street in Bardstown. In a surveillance video released by police, you can see a man -- presumably Helm -- getting into the vehicle and setting it on fire several minutes later.

The owner of the torched SUV, Brian Ludvigsen, said he just moved to the area in July.

"It's not like I've got any kind of issues with anyone in the community that I could think of that would cause such a reaction," Ludvigsen said.

Dzevad Kreso owns a nearby restaurant and said his minivan was stolen by the suspect, and police confirmed on Wednesday that they were looking for a silver Toyota minivan with license plate 426 NDS.

Chief Kraeszig says that minivan was recovered Thursday morning.

Kraeszig said once the video was posted on Facebook, tips quickly poured in.

If you have any additional information about this case, you are asked to call the Bardstown Police Department at (502) 348-6811.

