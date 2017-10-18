CRAWFORD | Louisville board fires Jurich, then fuels dissension with its silence

Louisville's lack of explanation for the firing of Tom Jurich isn't going to do much to unite its fan base.More >>
Louisville's lack of explanation for the firing of Tom Jurich isn't going to do much to unite its fan base.More >>
Eric Crawford looks back at Rick Pitino's Louisville tenure, from his own recollections, and attempts to give some perspective given its scandalous end.More >>
Eric Crawford looks back at Rick Pitino's Louisville tenure, from his own recollections, and attempts to give some perspective given its scandalous end.More >>
Louisville couldn't tackle Boston College, and now has lost three straight Atlantic Coast Conference games and fallen to 4-3 on the season after a 45-42 upset defeat.More >>
Louisville couldn't tackle Boston College, and now has lost three straight Atlantic Coast Conference games and fallen to 4-3 on the season after a 45-42 upset defeat.More >>
Eric Crawford on the NCAA's ruling on academic wrongdoing at North Carolina.More >>
Eric Crawford on the NCAA's ruling on academic wrongdoing at North Carolina.More >>
Acting Louisville coach David Padgett will take support from wherever he can get it. On Friday night in the KFC Yum! Center, he wasn't disappointed.More >>
Acting Louisville coach David Padgett will take support from wherever he can get it. On Friday night in the KFC Yum! Center, he wasn't disappointed.More >>
There will be a lot of firsts when the University of Louisville basketball team takes the court for a Red-White scrimmage tonight at the KFC Yum! Center. Eric Crawford talks about what to watch for.More >>
There will be a lot of firsts when the University of Louisville basketball team takes the court for a Red-White scrimmage tonight at the KFC Yum! Center. Eric Crawford talks about what to watch for.More >>
An uncomfortable exchange at Kentucky basketball media day was probably the first of many around the nation as coaches face questions they can't answer about an ongoing federal investigation into corruption in college basketball.More >>
An uncomfortable exchange at Kentucky basketball media day was probably the first of many around the nation as coaches face questions they can't answer about an ongoing federal investigation into corruption in college basketball.More >>
David Padgett found not only an assistant coach with a wealth of head-coaching experience, but someone he has known since high school in veteran coach Trent Johnson.More >>
David Padgett found not only an assistant coach with a wealth of head-coaching experience, but someone he has known since high school in veteran coach Trent Johnson.More >>
Louisville's lack of explanation for the firing of Tom Jurich isn't going to do much to unite its fan base.More >>
Louisville's lack of explanation for the firing of Tom Jurich isn't going to do much to unite its fan base.More >>
The trustees did not explain their decision, and the vote was not unanimous.More >>
The trustees did not explain their decision, and the vote was not unanimous.More >>
The U of L board of trustees fired athletic director Tom Jurich Wednesday, two days after the school dismissed basketball coach Rick Pitino.More >>
The U of L board of trustees fired athletic director Tom Jurich Wednesday, two days after the school dismissed basketball coach Rick Pitino.More >>
The lawsuit claims the ex-Louisville basketball coach was not involved in “giving improper benefits to recruits or players.” It says Adidas knew that Pitino’s reputation hinged on him running a “clean, proper and strictly compliant” program.More >>
The lawsuit claims the ex-Louisville basketball coach was not involved in “giving improper benefits to recruits or players.” It says Adidas knew that Pitino’s reputation hinged on him running a “clean, proper and strictly compliant” program.More >>
What happened to Rick Pitino's Hall of Fame career at Louisville? The complete story has yet to emerge but it's reasonable to wonder if pressure to compete with Kentucky was a factor.More >>
What happened to Rick Pitino's Hall of Fame career at Louisville? The complete story has yet to emerge but it's reasonable to wonder if pressure to compete with Kentucky was a factor.More >>
Eric Crawford looks back at Rick Pitino's Louisville tenure, from his own recollections, and attempts to give some perspective given its scandalous end.More >>
Eric Crawford looks back at Rick Pitino's Louisville tenure, from his own recollections, and attempts to give some perspective given its scandalous end.More >>
The offer, which was rejected, was to a foundation honoring Rick Pitino’s late son Daniel, the sources said.More >>
The offer, which was rejected, was to a foundation honoring Rick Pitino’s late son Daniel, the sources said.More >>
The move comes less than three weeks after federal investigators tied Pitino’s program to a scheme to pay recruits.More >>
The move comes less than three weeks after federal investigators tied Pitino’s program to a scheme to pay recruits.More >>