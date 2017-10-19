BE OUR GUEST: Bourbon Raw offers southern cuisine and plenty of bourbon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - WDRB has a "Be Our Guest" deal for southern cuisine, cocktails and plenty of Kentucky bourbon! We're offering half price deals to Bourbon Raw at Fourth Street Live!

The restaurant serves up modern versions of southern food like a free range fried chicken, along with an extensive raw bar including mussels, crabs, oysters, shrimp and lobster tail.

Bourbon Raw also has more than 85 bourbons. The restaurant offers bourbon flights that are perfect for sampling. Check out their 12 craft cocktails with hand squeezed juices and daily house made syrups. Not a bourbon fan? The restaurant also has a variety of bottles of wine and champagne.

WDRB has a limited number of half priced Be Our Guest gift certificates to Bourbon Raw. The $50 gift certificates go on sale at 9 a.m. for just $25 on Thursday, October 19, 2017. For more information, CLICK HERE.

Bourbon Raw

4th Street Live!

446 S. 4th Street, Louisville, KY. 40202

http://www.bourbonraw.com

