Be inspired by the Louisville Mini Maker Faire - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Be inspired by the Louisville Mini Maker Faire

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Engineers, artists, scientists, and crafters will unite at Fourth Street Live! to share their innovations and ideas.

The 5th annual Louisville Mini Maker Faire is a family friendly event that showcases the best and brightest in our area from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 21, 2017.

After 6 p.m., the adult entertainment begins with music, breweries, exhibits, food & drink.

Attractions include: glassblowing, forging, aluminum casting, appliance innovations, AV/VR extravaganza, drones, Newton's Attic's GForce, robotics, and more.

A variety of booths will be filled with projects and items made by companies, individuals, and schools.

This is a FREE public event.

Click here to get connected to the Louisville Mini Maker Faire.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.