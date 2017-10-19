Be inspired by the Louisville Mini Maker Faire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Engineers, artists, scientists, and crafters will unite at Fourth Street Live! to share their innovations and ideas.

The 5th annual Louisville Mini Maker Faire is a family friendly event that showcases the best and brightest in our area from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 21, 2017.

After 6 p.m., the adult entertainment begins with music, breweries, exhibits, food & drink.

Attractions include: glassblowing, forging, aluminum casting, appliance innovations, AV/VR extravaganza, drones, Newton's Attic's GForce, robotics, and more.

A variety of booths will be filled with projects and items made by companies, individuals, and schools.

This is a FREE public event.

Click here to get connected to the Louisville Mini Maker Faire.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.