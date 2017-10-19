Kentucky mom arrested after 4-month-old hospitalized with broken ribs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky mom is in jail months after authorities say her 4-month-old was hospitalized with broken ribs.

According to an arrest warrant, 19-year-old Kaitlin Adams of Crab Orchard, Kentucky, was taken into custody in Lincoln County early Thursday morning.

Kentucky State police say that on Jan. 18, police opened an investigation after a 4-month-old was discovered with, "multiple bruises on various parts of the infant's body." During the investigation, the child was transported to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for treatment, where it was determined that the infant had broken ribs.

Police say they interviewed Adams, who is the infant's mother, as well as the father of the child, who is not identified in the arrest warrant because he is a juvenile. According to the warrant, both admitted they were the only ones who watch and care for the child, other than the infant's grandmother, who had not had contact with the child for 3-4 weeks.

"The doctor's report stated that the bruising as seen on the infant does not occur from normal childhood care or play," the arrest warrant states, adding that the child's injuries were consistent with "inflicted injury and non-accidental trauma."

Police say Adams and the child's father are both responsible for the injuries.

A warrant was issued for Adams' arrest on Aug. 11. She was taken into custody Thursday morning. Adams is charged with first-degree criminal abuse.

It is not known if the child's father is also facing charges, since juvenile records are sealed.

Adams is being held in the Lincoln County Detention Center.

