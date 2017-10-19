Kentucky sheriff's deputy credited for saving teen trapped under - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky sheriff's deputy credited for saving teen trapped under car

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky sheriffs deputy used a car jack to help save a teen's life, and it was all caught on camera.

Boone County Deputy Ryan Strange only had seconds to act when he saw a 15-year-old boy trapped under a car. The boy had apparently been riding a skateboard when the car hit him. 

When Strange got to the boy, police say he had no pulse.

But the Deputy was able to use a car jack to help relieve the pressure of the car on the boy, before firefighters got there and were able to get him out..

Officers aren't required to carry car jacks, but Strange does in case he needs to change a tire.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

