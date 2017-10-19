Indiana governor headed to India for trade mission - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana governor headed to India for trade mission

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is headed to India for a trade mission.

The governor is scheduled to leave next week for Delhi, Bangalore and other cities.

The goal of the trip is to meet with government officials and businesses that may be interested in locating in Indiana.

Holcomb will also meet with executives from Infosys, an outsourcing giant that's set to open offices in Indianapolis that could create thousands of jobs.

This will be Holcomb's third international trade mission since taking office in January.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

