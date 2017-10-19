2 people in custody after reports of shots fired near JCPS school

2 people in custody after reports of shots fired near JCPS schoo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A JCPS school was placed on "heightened security" Thursday morning after reports that shots were fired nearby.

JCPS spokeswoman Allison Martin said Shelby Traditional Academy was on heightened security "because of police activity in the neighborhood," a move she said is a standard procedure.

A MetroSafe supervisor said police were dispatched to 700 Ziegler Avenue at around 11 a.m. Thursday after somebody reported another person with a gun just south of the school. 

Witnesses that were outside fixing a tire on a car when all the commotion started said they saw a man walking in between two homes with a sawed off rifle. Moments later, they said LMPD showed up and started shooting.

"The police just came out of nowhere saying shots were fired, and then they ran toward u,s and a bullet went passed my face," Ashaunti Terrell said. "They tackled us, but I was telling them we didn't know what was going on, that we were innocent bystanders.

LMPD said two black men are now in custody, but officers have offered few details, saying just that they responded to reports of a shooting and confronted two suspects who ran. The heightened security around Shelby Traditional Academy was lifted around 1 p.m. Students were released on a normal schedule.

