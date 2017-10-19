2 people in custody after reports of shots fired near JCPS school

Officials say 36-year-old Curtis Combs of Somerset told them he wanted to be famous.

Two black males and some type of rifle were involved in the incident. Both men are now in custody.

Google Fiber, the superfast Internet service that city officials have long craved, is now available to some homes in Portland, Newburg and the Strathmoor area of the Highlands.

Google Fiber construction crews dug a 'micro-trench' in the roads in the Strathmoor area of the Highlands in August. (WDRB photo)

The U of L board of trustees fired athletic director Tom Jurich Wednesday, two days after the school dismissed basketball coach Rick Pitino.

The board of trustees voted for a new direction at the University of Louisville Wednesday.

A bar that's been a downtown Louisville fixture and a hit with Derby-goers and celebrities for decades is closing its doors.

Louisville's lack of explanation for the firing of Tom Jurich isn't going to do much to unite its fan base.

A Jeffersonville High School student has been charged with molesting two 6-year-old girls at an elementary school where he was working as a teacher's assistant.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A JCPS school was placed on "heightened security" Thursday morning after reports that shots were fired nearby.

JCPS spokeswoman Allison Martin said Shelby Traditional Academy was on heightened security "because of police activity in the neighborhood," a move she said is a standard procedure.

A MetroSafe supervisor said police were dispatched to 700 Ziegler Avenue at around 11 a.m. Thursday after somebody reported another person with a gun just south of the school.

Witnesses that were outside fixing a tire on a car when all the commotion started said they saw a man walking in between two homes with a sawed off rifle. Moments later, they said LMPD showed up and started shooting.

"The police just came out of nowhere saying shots were fired, and then they ran toward u,s and a bullet went passed my face," Ashaunti Terrell said. "They tackled us, but I was telling them we didn't know what was going on, that we were innocent bystanders.

LMPD said two black men are now in custody, but officers have offered few details, saying just that they responded to reports of a shooting and confronted two suspects who ran. The heightened security around Shelby Traditional Academy was lifted around 1 p.m. Students were released on a normal schedule.

