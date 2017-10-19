JCPS school on 'heightened security' due to nearby 'police activ - WDRB 41 Louisville News

JCPS school on 'heightened security' due to nearby 'police activity'

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A JCPS school is on "heightened security" as police conduct an investigation nearby, according to a spokesperson for the Jefferson County Public Schools district. 

Allison Martin, spokeswoman for JCPS, says Shelby Traditional Academy is on heightened security "because of police activity in the neighborhood," a move she says is a standard procedure.

A Metrosafe supervisor says police were dispatched to 700 Ziegler Avenue at around 11 a.m. Thursday after somebody reported another person with a gun near that location. That location is just south of the school. 

Stay with WDRB News. We'll update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.