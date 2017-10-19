Another Indiana county ends needle exchange program

Updated: Thursday, October 19 2017 1:17 AM EDT 2017-10-19 05:17:43 GMT University chairman Greg Postel, left, and trustee chairman David Grissom (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)
Louisville's lack of explanation for the firing of Tom Jurich isn't going to do much to unite its fan base.
More >>
Louisville's lack of explanation for the firing of Tom Jurich isn't going to do much to unite its fan base.
More >> Updated: Thursday, October 19 2017 11:07 AM EDT 2017-10-19 15:07:42 GMT
A Jeffersonville High School student has been charged with molesting two 6-year-old girls at an elementary school where he was working as a teacher's assistant.
More >>
A Jeffersonville High School student has been charged with molesting two 6-year-old girls at an elementary school where he was working as a teacher's assistant.
More >> Updated: Wednesday, October 18 2017 8:39 PM EDT 2017-10-19 00:39:34 GMT The board of trustees voted for a new direction at the University of Louisville Wednesday.
The U of L board of trustees fired athletic director Tom Jurich Wednesday, two days after the school dismissed basketball coach Rick Pitino.
More >>
The U of L board of trustees fired athletic director Tom Jurich Wednesday, two days after the school dismissed basketball coach Rick Pitino.
More >> Updated: Wednesday, October 18 2017 5:21 PM EDT 2017-10-18 21:21:53 GMT
A bar that's been a downtown Louisville fixture and a hit with Derby-goers and celebrities for decades is closing its doors.
More >>
A bar that's been a downtown Louisville fixture and a hit with Derby-goers and celebrities for decades is closing its doors.
More >> Updated: Wednesday, October 18 2017 10:02 PM EDT 2017-10-19 02:02:42 GMT
The bike is navy blue with powder blue pedals.
More >>
The bike is navy blue with powder blue pedals.
More >> Updated: Wednesday, October 18 2017 11:16 AM EDT 2017-10-18 15:16:45 GMT Google Fiber construction crews dug a 'micro-trench' in the roads in the Strathmoor area of the Highlands in August. (WDRB photo)
Google Fiber, the superfast Internet service that city officials have long craved, is now available to some homes in Portland, Newburg and the Strathmoor area of the Highlands.
More >>
Google Fiber, the superfast Internet service that city officials have long craved, is now available to some homes in Portland, Newburg and the Strathmoor area of the Highlands.
More >> Updated: Wednesday, October 18 2017 3:38 PM EDT 2017-10-18 19:38:24 GMT
St. Matthews Police say a pursuit ended badly for a woman accused of shoplifting at a Louisville sporting goods store.
More >>
St. Matthews Police say a pursuit ended badly for a woman accused of shoplifting at a Louisville sporting goods store.
More >> Updated: Wednesday, October 18 2017 10:06 PM EDT 2017-10-19 02:06:16 GMT
The trustees did not explain their decision, and the vote was not unanimous.
More >>
The trustees did not explain their decision, and the vote was not unanimous.
More >>
BEDFORD, Ind. (AP) - A southern Indiana county has become the second in the state this year to end its needle exchange amid concerns that the programs provide illegal paraphernalia to intravenous drug users.
Lawrence County's commissioners on Tuesday terminated the county's agreement with Indiana Recovery Alliance to operate the exchange.
The Herald-Times reports that county health board members joined hospital officials and others in urging an extension of the group's contract to provide IV drug users with clean syringes and collect used ones to reduce needle-sharing that spreads hepatitis C and HIV.
But county Prosecutor Michelle Woodward told the commissioners she couldn't support a program that facilitates illegal drug use.
Madison County ended its two-year-old needle exchange program in August after officials in the central Indiana county voiced similar concerns.
In August, officials in Clark County, Indiana said the program has been a success and extended it.
Officials in Scott County recently
took steps to continue funding its needle exchange program in Austin after noticing a drop in HIV and hepatitis C cases.
Related:
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press and WDRB News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.