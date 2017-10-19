Officials hold groundbreaking for new $28 million west Louisville YMCA facility

Officials say 36-year-old Curtis Combs of Somerset told them he wanted to be famous.

Officials say 36-year-old Curtis Combs of Somerset told them he wanted to be famous.

Two black males and some type of rifle were involved in the incident. Both men are now in custody.

Two black males and some type of rifle were involved in the incident. Both men are now in custody.

Google Fiber, the superfast Internet service that city officials have long craved, is now available to some homes in Portland, Newburg and the Strathmoor area of the Highlands.

Google Fiber, the superfast Internet service that city officials have long craved, is now available to some homes in Portland, Newburg and the Strathmoor area of the Highlands.

Google Fiber construction crews dug a 'micro-trench' in the roads in the Strathmoor area of the Highlands in August. (WDRB photo)

Google Fiber construction crews dug a 'micro-trench' in the roads in the Strathmoor area of the Highlands in August. (WDRB photo)

The U of L board of trustees fired athletic director Tom Jurich Wednesday, two days after the school dismissed basketball coach Rick Pitino.

The U of L board of trustees fired athletic director Tom Jurich Wednesday, two days after the school dismissed basketball coach Rick Pitino.

The board of trustees voted for a new direction at the University of Louisville Wednesday.

The board of trustees voted for a new direction at the University of Louisville Wednesday.

A bar that's been a downtown Louisville fixture and a hit with Derby-goers and celebrities for decades is closing its doors.

A bar that's been a downtown Louisville fixture and a hit with Derby-goers and celebrities for decades is closing its doors.

Louisville's lack of explanation for the firing of Tom Jurich isn't going to do much to unite its fan base.

Louisville's lack of explanation for the firing of Tom Jurich isn't going to do much to unite its fan base.

A Jeffersonville High School student has been charged with molesting two 6-year-old girls at an elementary school where he was working as a teacher's assistant.

A Jeffersonville High School student has been charged with molesting two 6-year-old girls at an elementary school where he was working as a teacher's assistant.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials held a groundbreaking event Thursday for a new, $28 million YMCA facility, and it's is expected to be larger than originally planned.

The new west Louisville YMCA will be located at the intersection of South 17th Street and West Broadway. It will be called the Republic Bank Foundation YMCA, and officials released renderings Thursday morning of what it will look like when it's done.

It was originally supposed to be a 62,000-square-foot facility, but the plans have grown to a nearly 78,000-square-foot facility. There will be additional space for a larger gymnasium, pool, meeting rooms and space for programs and services.

The building will also be home to Norton Health Care, Republic Bank, ProRehab Physical Therapy and a counseling facility called Family & Children's Place.

"Each partner, including the YMCA, went up about 10 to15 percent in their space used," said Greater Louisville YMCA CEO, Steve Tarver. "Everyone's vision expanded."

The new Y will be on the same lot where the old Philip Morris Cigarette plant used to sit. That plant shut down in 1999. Now, officials say the property will be used to improve the health of the neighborhood.

"Our teacher says we're going to be able to play sports leagues and learn how to swim, gymnastics, flips everything we dreamed of," said 11-year-old Antonio Brown, who lives in the neighborhood. "It makes me feel excited and a good feeling. I have the butterflies right now."

Construction is scheduled to wrap up in the middle of 2019.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

