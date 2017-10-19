Officials hold groundbreaking for new $28 million west Louisvill - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Officials hold groundbreaking for new $28 million west Louisville YMCA facility

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials held a groundbreaking event Thursday for a new, $28 million YMCA facility, and it's is expected to be larger than originally planned.

The new west Louisville YMCA will be located at the intersection of South 17th Street and West Broadway. It will be called the Republic Bank Foundation YMCA, and officials released renderings Thursday morning of what it will look like when it's done.

It was originally supposed to be a 62,000-square-foot facility, but the plans have grown to a nearly 78,000-square-foot facility. There will be additional space for a larger gymnasium, pool, meeting rooms and space for programs and services. 

The building will also be home to Norton Health Care, Republic Bank, ProRehab Physical Therapy and a counseling facility called Family & Children's Place.  

"Each partner, including the YMCA, went up about 10 to15 percent in their space used," said Greater Louisville YMCA CEO, Steve Tarver. "Everyone's vision expanded."

The new Y will be on the same lot where the old Philip Morris Cigarette plant used to sit. That plant shut down in 1999. Now, officials say the property will be used to improve the health of the neighborhood. 

"Our teacher says we're going to be able to play sports leagues and learn how to swim, gymnastics, flips everything we dreamed of," said 11-year-old Antonio Brown, who lives in the neighborhood. "It makes me feel excited and a good feeling. I have the butterflies right now."

Construction is scheduled to wrap up in the middle of 2019. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.
 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.