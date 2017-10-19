Officials hold groundbreaking for new $30 million west Louisvill - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Officials hold groundbreaking for new $30 million west Louisville YMCA facility

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials held a groundbreaking event for a new, $30 million YMCA facility Thursday morning -- one that is expected to be bigger than originally planned.

The new west Louisville YMCA will be located at the intersection of South 17th Street and West Broadway. The whole landscape of the big empty lot currently at that site is about to change completely. 

It will be called the Republic Bank Foundation YMCA. Officials released renderings Thursday morning of what it will look like when it's done.

It was originally supposed to be a 62,000-square-foot facility, but today it was announced that planners have increased its size to a nearly 78,000 square-foot facility. It will have a larger gym and pool than originally planned. 

The building will also be home to Norton Health Care, Republic Bank, Pro Rehab Physical Therapy and a family and children's counseling facility.  

It's a $28 million project on the same lot where the old Philip Morris Cigarette plant used to sit. That plant shut down in 1999. Now, officials say the property will be used to improve the health of the neighborhood. 

Construction is scheduled to wrap up in the summer of 2019. 

