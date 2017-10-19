Police say Indiana man surrendered after mistakenly thinking officers were after him

Police say the suspects got away with cellphones, money, electronics, and other items.More >>
Police in Evansville, Indiana say a man surrendered after he spotted officers in a neighborhood and mistakenly thought they were looking for him.More >>
The widow of a man killed in a workplace shooting in Maryland said Thursday that her husband was so concerned about the gunman's explosive temper that he brought it up in church prayer sessions.More >>
The chief of the Bardstown Police Department says police have arrested a man who torched a car and broke into several others.More >>
A Jeffersonville High School student has been charged with molesting two 6-year-old girls at an elementary school where he was working as a teacher's assistant.More >>
St. Matthews Police say a pursuit ended badly for a woman accused of shoplifting at a Louisville sporting goods store.More >>
Police say a southern Kentucky man wanted for burglary fell asleep in a dumpster -- and then woke up in a garbage truck.More >>
He could get life in prison when he is sentenced in January.More >>
