Police say Indiana man surrendered after mistakenly thinking officers were after him

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Evansville, Indiana say a man surrendered after he spotted officers in a neighborhood and mistakenly thought were looking for him.

They weren't.

Officers in Evansville were out on a run when 47-year-old Adam Rankin came out of a nearby apartment. He immediately dropped to the ground and put his hands behind his back.

Police say Rankin assumed they were there to arrest him, so they did.

They had no idea who he was, but put him in handcuffs until they could figure it out.

Rankin told police he had warrants for petitions to revoke his bond. Police searched him and found prescription drugs, meth, syringes and paraphernalia.

He was taken to jail for the warrants and possession of drugs and paraphernalia.

