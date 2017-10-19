GUEST POV: Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana

By Vivian Blade

Board Chair - Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana

Girl Scouting empowers women to become leaders.

In fact, based on the number of civic, business and political leaders who were Girl Scouts, it is clear that a girl-only and girl-led environment allows girls to thrive and is transformational in one's life.

And thanks to our Girl Agenda, this work will continue well into the future. From increasing the number of women found in STEM careers through varied programing; to creating a population of engaged citizens prepared to tackle tomorrow's challenges, Girl Scouts have and will continue to make the world a better place.

This is reflected in our Stand Beside Her initiative currently underway. As the name implies, the program encourages women and girls to champion each other as we pursue our passion and goals. And, our mission of making the world a better place is reflected through the community service initiative that will benefit the Women's Healing Place.

We invite you to join Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana as we stand beside ALL girls and women in our community. Because when women and girls are empowered to succeed…the whole community wins.

I'm Vivian Blade, and that's my Point of View.