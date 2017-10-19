UPDATE: Escaped inmate recaptured at Campbellsville hotel - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: Escaped inmate recaptured at Campbellsville hotel

Shawn Cochran (Source: Kentucky State Police) Shawn Cochran (Source: Kentucky State Police)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police say a man who escaped while being transported to jail has been recaptured.

According to a news release from the agency, 35-year-old Shawn Cochran was taken into custody by the Campbellsville Police Department Thursday afternoon at the Lucky Vista Motel in Campbellsville. He is currently being held in the Taylor County Detention Center.

Police say Cochran had been on the run since Monday, when he escaped from custody while he was being transported from Green County to the Taylor County Detention Center.

He was handcuffed with his hands in front of his body at the time.

He also fled from police last month and was charged with burglary, fleeing or evading police, theft by unlawful taking - auto, reckless driving, resisting arrest, criminal mischief and a parole violation.

