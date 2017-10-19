Police investigating after 8 Butler University students robbed a - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police investigating after 8 Butler University students robbed at gunpoint

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after eight Butler University students said they were robbed at gunpoint near campus.

One student told police he was walking into the back door of his home Tuesday afternoon in Indianapolis when someone threw him on the ground and put a gun to the back of his head.

He says friends of his were already inside the home, lying on the floor and the suspects told him to get on the floor with them.

Police say the suspects got away with cellphones, money, electronics, and other items. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.