Police investigating after 8 Butler University students robbed at gunpoint

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after eight Butler University students said they were robbed at gunpoint near campus.

One student told police he was walking into the back door of his home Tuesday afternoon in Indianapolis when someone threw him on the ground and put a gun to the back of his head.

He says friends of his were already inside the home, lying on the floor and the suspects told him to get on the floor with them.

Police say the suspects got away with cellphones, money, electronics, and other items.

