Ford workers build new structure for gorillas at Louisville Zoo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gorillas at the Louisville Zoo have something new to keep them occupied. 

The United Auto Workers Local 862 Ford Ramp Team built a new climbing structure for the animals. The team normally makes accessible wheelchair ramps for senior citizens.

On Thursday UAW 862 President Todd Dunn dedicated the new structure and thanked the workers who built it. 

"I thank you all for the everything that you do every single day of the week, every week of the month, every month of the year," Dunn said.

"You're out in the community, whether it's cold or it hot, it doesn't matter you don't complain. Whether you building a wheelchair ramp or a wonderful gorilla structure like this or helping out senior citizens ... you do what Ford and UAW embodies -- and that's doing something for somebody else other than yourself."

The structure, which is made out of pine, has several different levels for the animals to climb and enjoy. 

