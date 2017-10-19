Ford workers build new structure for gorillas at Louisville Zoo

Officials say 36-year-old Curtis Combs of Somerset told them he wanted to be famous.

Officials say 36-year-old Curtis Combs of Somerset told them he wanted to be famous.

Two black males and some type of rifle were involved in the incident. Both men are now in custody.

Two black males and some type of rifle were involved in the incident. Both men are now in custody.

Google Fiber, the superfast Internet service that city officials have long craved, is now available to some homes in Portland, Newburg and the Strathmoor area of the Highlands.

Google Fiber, the superfast Internet service that city officials have long craved, is now available to some homes in Portland, Newburg and the Strathmoor area of the Highlands.

Google Fiber construction crews dug a 'micro-trench' in the roads in the Strathmoor area of the Highlands in August. (WDRB photo)

Google Fiber construction crews dug a 'micro-trench' in the roads in the Strathmoor area of the Highlands in August. (WDRB photo)

The U of L board of trustees fired athletic director Tom Jurich Wednesday, two days after the school dismissed basketball coach Rick Pitino.

The U of L board of trustees fired athletic director Tom Jurich Wednesday, two days after the school dismissed basketball coach Rick Pitino.

The board of trustees voted for a new direction at the University of Louisville Wednesday.

The board of trustees voted for a new direction at the University of Louisville Wednesday.

A bar that's been a downtown Louisville fixture and a hit with Derby-goers and celebrities for decades is closing its doors.

A bar that's been a downtown Louisville fixture and a hit with Derby-goers and celebrities for decades is closing its doors.

Louisville's lack of explanation for the firing of Tom Jurich isn't going to do much to unite its fan base.

Louisville's lack of explanation for the firing of Tom Jurich isn't going to do much to unite its fan base.

A Jeffersonville High School student has been charged with molesting two 6-year-old girls at an elementary school where he was working as a teacher's assistant.

A Jeffersonville High School student has been charged with molesting two 6-year-old girls at an elementary school where he was working as a teacher's assistant.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gorillas at the Louisville Zoo have something new to keep them occupied.

The United Auto Workers Local 862 Ford Ramp Team built a new climbing structure for the animals. The team normally makes accessible wheelchair ramps for senior citizens.

On Thursday UAW 862 President Todd Dunn dedicated the new structure and thanked the workers who built it.

"I thank you all for the everything that you do every single day of the week, every week of the month, every month of the year," Dunn said.

"You're out in the community, whether it's cold or it hot, it doesn't matter you don't complain. Whether you building a wheelchair ramp or a wonderful gorilla structure like this or helping out senior citizens ... you do what Ford and UAW embodies -- and that's doing something for somebody else other than yourself."

The structure, which is made out of pine, has several different levels for the animals to climb and enjoy.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.