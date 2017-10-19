Topping-off ceremony held at Louisville's International Conventi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Topping-off ceremony held at Louisville's International Convention Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thursday brought with it a milestone in the major renovation of the Louisville's International Convention Center: the topping-off ceremony.

Even as the two-year overhaul reached its halfway point, workers put a steel beam into place at the highest point of the building. It carried with it an American flag, along with an evergreen, symbolizing good luck.

The new convention center will have more than 200,000 square feet of exhibit space, a 40,000 square food ballroom with LED walls, more than 50 meeting rooms and a 175-seat conference theater.

"Which means we can compete for 25-percent more business than we were able to compete with before," said Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer. "So when we put together the world's best facility when it will open, with the hotel product, with Bourbonism, with the world's friendliest city, there's no way that we can lose."

The project is already attracting a lot of attention. More than 50 conventions have already committed to coming to the new convention center after it opens.

The project is expected to be complete Aug. 1, 2018. 

