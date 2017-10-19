Family that evacuated to Louisville after Hurricane Irma trying - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Family that evacuated to Louisville after Hurricane Irma trying to help others in US Virgin Islands

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A family who recently evacuated to Louisville from the U.S. Virgin Islands in the wake of Hurricane Irma is speaking out about their new life in the Bluegrass -- and how they're still trying to help people back home.

Five-year-old Georgia and her 3-year-old sister Rae rode out Hurricane Irma -- and on Thursday morning, they used show-and-tell to describe the horrors that event to their classmates at Hayfield Montessori School.

"It blew the house all the way down," Georgia said.

"St. John is broken down," Rae added. "The roof came off."

"Then there was a second hurricane and my friend's house blew down," Georgia added.

Georgia and Rae say they rode out Irma's crushing 200 mile-an-hour winds while sitting on a countertop playing with an iPad.

Fiona Campbell, the girls' mother, says the most frightening part was the water that came rushing from beneath their feet.

"That was probably the worst point -- and then we noticed the water starting to subside and the wind stopping," she said. "And our ears started popping. The pressure had changed so much from the wind that that our ear drums had basically been compressed."

Campbell said she had never seen anything like it.

"We saw a St. John that we didn't recognize," she said. "Every leaf off every tree had gone....It was a lush, beautiful, green island and it looked like a wasteland." 

The family left the small U.S. Virgin Island to live with relatives in Louisville. Their home, like many others, was shattered.

"It knocked over many times," said Rae.

"The whole top floor was gone, which is devastating in itself," Campbell said, adding that another sight crushed her: seeing her children's toys scattered on the side of the mountain.

So now the whole family shows and tells to aid neighbors still living in the eye of destruction at home.

"Just providing them with resources, with funding," said Campbell. "Families who are homeschooling -- all their books have been soaked through."

Hayfield Montessori School has joined the fundraising effort with a book drive, and a drive to get people to donate for medical expenses, or directly to a family in need. 

"We have so much love and support, and we just want to do our best to support others," Campbell said.

A month after Hurricane Irma, most of the island of St. John still has no power. Roughly 3,000 of about 4,000 residents have evacuated.

To donate to those affect by Hurricane Irma, click on the following links:

Island Health & Wellness Center

Adopt a Family in USVI

Anyone wishing to take part in the book drive can deliver books directly to: 

Hayfield Montessori School 
2000 Tyler Lane
Louisville, KY. 40205

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.