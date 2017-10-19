Family that evacuated to Louisville after Hurricane Irma trying to help others in US Virgin Islands

Officials say 36-year-old Curtis Combs of Somerset told them he wanted to be famous.

Two black males and some type of rifle were involved in the incident. Both men are now in custody.

2 people in custody after reports of shots fired near JCPS school

Google Fiber, the superfast Internet service that city officials have long craved, is now available to some homes in Portland, Newburg and the Strathmoor area of the Highlands.

Google Fiber construction crews dug a 'micro-trench' in the roads in the Strathmoor area of the Highlands in August. (WDRB photo)

The U of L board of trustees fired athletic director Tom Jurich Wednesday, two days after the school dismissed basketball coach Rick Pitino.

The board of trustees voted for a new direction at the University of Louisville Wednesday.

BOZICH | Louisville board shows the name on front of jersey matters

A bar that's been a downtown Louisville fixture and a hit with Derby-goers and celebrities for decades is closing its doors.

Louisville's lack of explanation for the firing of Tom Jurich isn't going to do much to unite its fan base.

A Jeffersonville High School student has been charged with molesting two 6-year-old girls at an elementary school where he was working as a teacher's assistant.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A family who recently evacuated to Louisville from the U.S. Virgin Islands in the wake of Hurricane Irma is speaking out about their new life in the Bluegrass -- and how they're still trying to help people back home.

Five-year-old Georgia and her 3-year-old sister Rae rode out Hurricane Irma -- and on Thursday morning, they used show-and-tell to describe the horrors that event to their classmates at Hayfield Montessori School.

"It blew the house all the way down," Georgia said.

"St. John is broken down," Rae added. "The roof came off."

"Then there was a second hurricane and my friend's house blew down," Georgia added.

Georgia and Rae say they rode out Irma's crushing 200 mile-an-hour winds while sitting on a countertop playing with an iPad.

Fiona Campbell, the girls' mother, says the most frightening part was the water that came rushing from beneath their feet.

"That was probably the worst point -- and then we noticed the water starting to subside and the wind stopping," she said. "And our ears started popping. The pressure had changed so much from the wind that that our ear drums had basically been compressed."

Campbell said she had never seen anything like it.

"We saw a St. John that we didn't recognize," she said. "Every leaf off every tree had gone....It was a lush, beautiful, green island and it looked like a wasteland."

The family left the small U.S. Virgin Island to live with relatives in Louisville. Their home, like many others, was shattered.

"It knocked over many times," said Rae.

"The whole top floor was gone, which is devastating in itself," Campbell said, adding that another sight crushed her: seeing her children's toys scattered on the side of the mountain.

So now the whole family shows and tells to aid neighbors still living in the eye of destruction at home.

"Just providing them with resources, with funding," said Campbell. "Families who are homeschooling -- all their books have been soaked through."

Hayfield Montessori School has joined the fundraising effort with a book drive, and a drive to get people to donate for medical expenses, or directly to a family in need.

"We have so much love and support, and we just want to do our best to support others," Campbell said.

A month after Hurricane Irma, most of the island of St. John still has no power. Roughly 3,000 of about 4,000 residents have evacuated.

To donate to those affect by Hurricane Irma, click on the following links:

Island Health & Wellness Center

Adopt a Family in USVI

Anyone wishing to take part in the book drive can deliver books directly to:

Hayfield Montessori School

2000 Tyler Lane

Louisville, KY. 40205

