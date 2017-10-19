Louisville Slugger offers Halloween-themed mini-bats that glow i - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Slugger offers Halloween-themed mini-bats that glow in the dark

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Slugger is taking a swing at a little Halloween fun, offering mini-bats that glow in the dark.

It's a first for Hillerich and Bradsby.

The bats are sold in the museum store and online.

Kids who attend Sunday's Home Run Halloween at Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory will get a mini bat at the end of the tour.

The event also includes trick or treating and other activities for those 12 and under.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

