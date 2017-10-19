Man arrested after fatal shooting in Russell neighborhood - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man arrested after fatal shooting in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - One man was shot and killed Thursday night in the Russell neighborhood.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. at 28th Street and Elliot Avenue. LMPD Sgt. John Bradley says ShotSpotter technology helped officers get on scene faster. Montrell Matthews was arrested shortly after the shooting. He is charged with murder and is due in court Friday morning.

The victim was transported to University Hospital, where he later died.

The victim's name hasn't been released but witnesses say he liked to spend time in Elliott Park and was well known in the neighborhood.

Details about what led up to the shooting are not being released at this time.

