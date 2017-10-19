Victim identified after fatal shooting in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Police have arrested a suspect after a man was shot and killed Thursday night in the Russell neighborhood.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. at 28th Street and Elliott Avenue. LMPD Sgt. John Bradley says ShotSpotter technology helped officers get to the scene quickly. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot several times.

The victim, identified as 27-year-old Dominique L. Ellis-Denning, was taken to University Hospital, where he later died.

Police arrested 34-year-old Montrell Matthews at the scene. Officers say he was still holding a gun when they got there.

Matthews appeared before a judge Friday morning where he pleaded not guilty to murder.

A witness told police Ellis-Denning was shot after an argument.

Bishop Dennis Lyons said Ellis-Denning liked to spend time in Elliott Park and was well known in the neighborhood.

"This is one of the park's family members," Lyons said."So it's like their brother has been involved in this incident tonight. So they are very, very concerned."

Jefferson District Judge Sean Delahanty lowered Matthews' bond from $1 million to $10,000.

"I'm going to set a bond at $10,000," said Judge Delahanty. "I don't know that there's any egregious circumstances here. This is going to play out over time, and $10,000 is a substantial amount of money."

