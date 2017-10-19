U of L sends letter thanking fans for their 'unwavering support'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville athletic department sent a letter to fans Thursday, reaching out to thank them for support through what has been a tumultuous few weeks.

The letter only vaguely addresses recent events, saying the university is "working diligently to shore up our men’s basketball program and are confident that David Padgett and his staff will represent you and our university well this season." It goes on to tell fans the university will "stand on the extraordinary foundation that has been laid and we will meet the goals set for our program."

Read the full letter here:

To our fans,



Thank you!



You are our heartbeat and our spirit. Your passion provides our student-athletes with an intangible strength to dream without limits and achieve the loftiest of goals. You lift them up -- to give their best on the field, in the community and in the classroom. Your gift of loyalty, emotion and appreciation drives us and we wanted to reach out to simply express our gratitude.



This is certainly a challenging time in our program's history, but your unwavering support empowers all of us to push forward in the face of adversity. We are working diligently to shore up our men’s basketball program and are confident that David Padgett and his staff will represent you and our university well this season.



You rejoiced in good times and have been stalwart in the tough moments. Our student-athletes have never needed your support more than they do right now.



True to form, as Louisville Cardinals, we will persevere. We will stand on the extraordinary foundation that has been laid and we will meet the goals set for our program: maintain the highest level of ethics, achieve superior results athletically and academically, provide best-in-class facilities and continue our path of success as a proud member of the ACC.



We are devout in our commitment to right our wrongs and make you proud. This is our imperative. It is our top priority to ensure that we drive this university forward and provide the very best for our entire community, especially our student-athletes.



It is our honor and privilege to serve you and to have you with us on this journey. We sincerely appreciate your continued support. It is our mission to represent the Louisville Cardinals in a manner that is emblematic of this great city.



Sincerely,

University of Louisville Athletics Department



GO CARDS!