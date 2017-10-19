Louisville bar owner removes NFL memorabilia over players' prote - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville bar owner removes NFL memorabilia over players' protests

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local bar owner is doing some re-decorating out of anger at NFL players kneeling during the national anthem. 

The owner of TK's Pub in Fern Creek is upset at the league's decision not to require players to stand. So on Thursday he removed all of the NFL memorabilia from his bar.

That includes one of his prized possessions, a Cleveland Browns helmet signed by Browns quarterback and former UK star Tim Couch

"American values ... this is what people have fought and died for, and we're a strong believer in that and supporting it," Todd King said. "And we'll replace it with an American flag and a Cops Lives Matter flag, because that's all important to us here."

King says his customers have been overwhelmingly supportive of the stand he's taking against the NFL. But he said he just wishes it wouldn't have come to this.

