Family of man shot and killed by LMPD officers still asking for answers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than a week after two LMPD officers shot and killed a local musician, his loved ones are still asking for answers.
LMPD released this body cam video of the moment officers opened fire on Corey Boykin Jr. Officers John Dillon and Nick Ulery told investigators they responded to a call about a possible shooting at a business on Fern Valley Road when the 24 year old come out of the store with a gun.
But the video doesn't seem to show a gun. The officers claim they feared for their lives and shot Boykin when he didn't drop it. On Thursday nights, dozens filed into Kingdom Fellowship Christian Life Center to honor his life , including his grandfather, who drove up from Tennessee.
"It's been very difficult," Otis Rumph said. "We laid Corey to rest Monday, and we're just trying to come in here and to get relieved and get a little information."
Boykin was shot multiple times and rushed to University Hospital, where he died. Dillon and Ulery are on administrative leave pending the investigation.