Family of man shot and killed by LMPD officers still asking for answers

Google Fiber, the superfast Internet service that city officials have long craved, is now available to some homes in Portland, Newburg and the Strathmoor area of the Highlands.

Google Fiber, the superfast Internet service that city officials have long craved, is now available to some homes in Portland, Newburg and the Strathmoor area of the Highlands.

Google Fiber construction crews dug a 'micro-trench' in the roads in the Strathmoor area of the Highlands in August. (WDRB photo)

Google Fiber construction crews dug a 'micro-trench' in the roads in the Strathmoor area of the Highlands in August. (WDRB photo)

Officials say 36-year-old Curtis Combs of Somerset told them he wanted to be famous.

Officials say 36-year-old Curtis Combs of Somerset told them he wanted to be famous.

The U of L board of trustees fired athletic director Tom Jurich Wednesday, two days after the school dismissed basketball coach Rick Pitino.

The U of L board of trustees fired athletic director Tom Jurich Wednesday, two days after the school dismissed basketball coach Rick Pitino.

The board of trustees voted for a new direction at the University of Louisville Wednesday.

The board of trustees voted for a new direction at the University of Louisville Wednesday.

A bar that's been a downtown Louisville fixture and a hit with Derby-goers and celebrities for decades is closing its doors.

A bar that's been a downtown Louisville fixture and a hit with Derby-goers and celebrities for decades is closing its doors.

Louisville's lack of explanation for the firing of Tom Jurich isn't going to do much to unite its fan base.

Louisville's lack of explanation for the firing of Tom Jurich isn't going to do much to unite its fan base.

A Jeffersonville High School student has been charged with molesting two 6-year-old girls at an elementary school where he was working as a teacher's assistant.

A Jeffersonville High School student has been charged with molesting two 6-year-old girls at an elementary school where he was working as a teacher's assistant.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than a week after two LMPD officers shot and killed a local musician, his loved ones are still asking for answers.

LMPD released this body cam video of the moment officers opened fire on Corey Boykin Jr. Officers John Dillon and Nick Ulery told investigators they responded to a call about a possible shooting at a business on Fern Valley Road when the 24 year old come out of the store with a gun.

But the video doesn't seem to show a gun. The officers claim they feared for their lives and shot Boykin when he didn't drop it. On Thursday nights, dozens filed into Kingdom Fellowship Christian Life Center to honor his life , including his grandfather, who drove up from Tennessee.

"It's been very difficult," Otis Rumph said. "We laid Corey to rest Monday, and we're just trying to come in here and to get relieved and get a little information."

Boykin was shot multiple times and rushed to University Hospital, where he died. Dillon and Ulery are on administrative leave pending the investigation.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.