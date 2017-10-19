Metro Council members tour the Healing Place's $29 million expan - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Metro Council members tour the Healing Place's $29 million expansion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Showing their concern for the drug epidemic plaguing Louisville, Metro Council members visited a place Thursday night fighting back.

They toured the Healing Place, which is expanding its men's campus on West Market Street to double the number of detox beds and add 200 long-term beds. The council has committed more than $1 million to the Healing Place's $29 million expansion.

Leader Karyn Hascal said she wanted members to see what the city's money is buying.

"We're turning away 200-300 men from our detox unit every month," Hascal said. "And we're talking about the fact that the need is immediate and necessary.  We can't wait 10 years to expand and figure out how to do more services. We need them now."

Phase one of the Healing Place expansion is set to be finished in December, with the entire expansion complete in December of next year.

