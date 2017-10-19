West Clark School Community Board votes to allow another political email to be sent to district's parents

Google Fiber, the superfast Internet service that city officials have long craved, is now available to some homes in Portland, Newburg and the Strathmoor area of the Highlands.

Google Fiber construction crews dug a 'micro-trench' in the roads in the Strathmoor area of the Highlands in August. (WDRB photo)

Officials say 36-year-old Curtis Combs of Somerset told them he wanted to be famous.

The U of L board of trustees fired athletic director Tom Jurich Wednesday, two days after the school dismissed basketball coach Rick Pitino.

The board of trustees voted for a new direction at the University of Louisville Wednesday.

A bar that's been a downtown Louisville fixture and a hit with Derby-goers and celebrities for decades is closing its doors.

Louisville's lack of explanation for the firing of Tom Jurich isn't going to do much to unite its fan base.

A Jeffersonville High School student has been charged with molesting two 6-year-old girls at an elementary school where he was working as a teacher's assistant.

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Controversy is surrounding 4,000 political emails sent to parents in West Clark Community Schools, but now parents can expect to receive another mass email, this time from the opposing side.

It all centers around a $95 million dollar referendum to renovate West Clark Community Schools. Back in September, parents received an email supporting the vote from a local political action committee.

The chairman of that group, Taxpayers for West Clark Schools, obtained the district's directory from central office. Releasing the directory for political reasons violated district policy.

But district leaders said they were not aware of the purpose for which the directory was being used. However, the group's chairman said otherwise.

On Thursday night, in order to give the opposing side a fair shot, the board said they, too, can have a one-time access to the directory for political reasons.

The district's superintendent addressed the original email issue.

"It was a blanket request, and there wasn't much specification," West Clark Superintendent Chad Schenck said. "I think we've taken the steps here tonight to make sure that there is -- you heard the word fairness, you heard the word equity -- that's what the board took action tonight to do."

Some parents, though, were not pleased.

"As far as giving the emails out again, I don't want mine given out again," Rebekah Willinger said. "So what do I need to do to get out of that?"

