West Clark School Community Board votes to allow another politic - WDRB 41 Louisville News

West Clark School Community Board votes to allow another political email to be sent to district's parents

Posted: Updated:

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Controversy is surrounding 4,000 political emails sent to parents in West Clark Community Schools, but now parents can expect to receive another mass email, this time from the opposing side.

It all centers around a $95 million dollar referendum to renovate West Clark Community Schools. Back in September, parents received an email supporting the vote from a local political action committee.

The chairman of that group, Taxpayers for West Clark Schools, obtained the district's directory from central office. Releasing the directory for political reasons violated district policy.

But district leaders said they were not aware of the purpose for which the directory was being used. However, the group's chairman said otherwise.

On Thursday night, in order to give the opposing side a fair shot, the board said they, too, can have a one-time access to the directory for political reasons. 

The district's superintendent addressed the original email issue.

"It was a blanket request, and there wasn't much specification," West Clark Superintendent Chad Schenck said. "I think we've taken the steps here tonight to make sure that there is -- you heard the word fairness, you heard the word equity -- that's what the board took action tonight to do."

Some parents, though, were not pleased.

"As far as giving the emails out again, I don't want mine given out again," Rebekah Willinger said. "So what do I need to do to get out of that?"

Related Stories:

Meeting in Henryville gets heated after thousands of emails sent by political action committee to school parents

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.