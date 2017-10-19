KSP searching for Louisville attorney indicted on 2 counts of theft by deception

Google Fiber, the superfast Internet service that city officials have long craved, is now available to some homes in Portland, Newburg and the Strathmoor area of the Highlands.

Google Fiber, the superfast Internet service that city officials have long craved, is now available to some homes in Portland, Newburg and the Strathmoor area of the Highlands.

Google Fiber construction crews dug a 'micro-trench' in the roads in the Strathmoor area of the Highlands in August. (WDRB photo)

Google Fiber construction crews dug a 'micro-trench' in the roads in the Strathmoor area of the Highlands in August. (WDRB photo)

Officials say 36-year-old Curtis Combs of Somerset told them he wanted to be famous.

Officials say 36-year-old Curtis Combs of Somerset told them he wanted to be famous.

Paulus said he's undeterred by the recent scandals, calling the assistant coaching position "a tremendous opportunity."

Paulus said he's undeterred by the recent scandals, calling the assistant coaching position "a tremendous opportunity."

RAW VIDEO | U of L's David Padgett names new assistant coach; Interim A.D. Vince Tyra talks about the future

RAW VIDEO | U of L's David Padgett names new assistant coach; Interim A.D. Vince Tyra talks about the future

The U of L board of trustees fired athletic director Tom Jurich Wednesday, two days after the school dismissed basketball coach Rick Pitino.

The U of L board of trustees fired athletic director Tom Jurich Wednesday, two days after the school dismissed basketball coach Rick Pitino.

The board of trustees voted for a new direction at the University of Louisville Wednesday.

The board of trustees voted for a new direction at the University of Louisville Wednesday.

BOZICH | Louisville board shows the name on front of jersey matters

BOZICH | Louisville board shows the name on front of jersey matters

A bar that's been a downtown Louisville fixture and a hit with Derby-goers and celebrities for decades is closing its doors.

A bar that's been a downtown Louisville fixture and a hit with Derby-goers and celebrities for decades is closing its doors.

Louisville's lack of explanation for the firing of Tom Jurich isn't going to do much to unite its fan base.

Louisville's lack of explanation for the firing of Tom Jurich isn't going to do much to unite its fan base.

A Jeffersonville High School student has been charged with molesting two 6-year-old girls at an elementary school where he was working as a teacher's assistant.

A Jeffersonville High School student has been charged with molesting two 6-year-old girls at an elementary school where he was working as a teacher's assistant.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police want your help finding a Louisville attorney.

Danny Butler, 71, has been indicted by a LaRue County Grand Jury for two counts of theft by deception. KSP said the charges are because of an ongoing investigation into Butler's private law practice.

Butler is from Louisville and last lived on Grand Trevi Drive. If you've seen Butler or know where he might be, you're asked to call KSP.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.