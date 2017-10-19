KSP searching for Louisville attorney indicted on 2 counts of th - WDRB 41 Louisville News

KSP searching for Louisville attorney indicted on 2 counts of theft by deception


Danny Butler Danny Butler

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police want your help finding a Louisville attorney.

Danny Butler, 71, has been indicted by a LaRue County Grand Jury for two counts of theft by deception. KSP said the charges are because of an ongoing investigation into Butler's private law practice.

Butler is from Louisville and last lived on Grand Trevi Drive. If you've seen Butler or know where he might be, you're asked to call KSP.

