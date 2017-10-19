Louisville attorney turns himself in at LaRue County Jail after being indicted

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police say a Louisville attorney was arrested after turning himself in around 2 a.m. Friday morning.

Danny Butler, 71, was indicted by a LaRue County Grand Jury for two counts of theft by deception. KSP said the charges are because of an ongoing investigation into Butler's private law practice.

"I was very surprised," said Sharon Mosz, who works near Butler's law office.

Butler's law office is in Greensburg, Kentucky, and KSP said his practice is under investigation.

Last year, Butler was charged with theft of a client in Hardin County. At the time, detectives said they believed Butler was gambling away hundreds of thousands of dollars of his clients' money.

"It appears, at least from looking at the financial records, that maybe he didn't pay any money to the clients when there's a settlement," said Det. B.J. Burton in November of 2016. "In some cases, he's paid them some money."

Burton believed there could be many victims because he also had clients in Adair, Taylor, Green, Russell and LaRue counties.

Ever since Butler was arrested last year, businesses near his law firm have not seen him.

"Just one day I came into the shop, and it was garbage day, and I noticed all of his legal books were just in the garbage piled up," Mosz said. "And that was it. He was gone."

Mosz said customers have been coming into her pawn shop asking where he's at.

"It first started off like every day. And then it started like two or three times a week, and the last time a customer has asked for him was maybe a couple weeks ago," she said.

But it's a mystery no more because Butler is now behind bars.

At the time of this writing, Butler's court date has not been set.

