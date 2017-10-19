Louisville attorney turns himself in at LaRue County Jail after being indicted

Danny Butler, 71, was indicted by a LaRue County Grand Jury for two counts of theft by deception.More >>
Danny Butler, 71, was indicted by a LaRue County Grand Jury for two counts of theft by deception.More >>
Police say the suspect was still holding a gun when officers found him.More >>
Police say the suspect was still holding a gun when officers found him.More >>
State Police in Knox County, Kentucky say they could be closer to learning the identity of a woman found murdered 32 years ago.More >>
State Police in Knox County, Kentucky say they could be closer to learning the identity of a woman found murdered 32 years ago.More >>
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help to find 43-year-old Jeffery Buckley.More >>
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help to find 43-year-old Jeffery Buckley.More >>
Police say a man arrested near an elementary school Thursday afternoon was spotted pointing a rifle at the building while children were in their classrooms earlier in the day.More >>
Police say a man arrested near an elementary school Thursday afternoon was spotted pointing a rifle at the building while children were in their classrooms earlier in the day.More >>
Police also say they determined that she was involved in "an organized theft ring involving multiple cases of fraudulent use of credit cards."More >>
Police also say they determined that she was involved in "an organized theft ring involving multiple cases of fraudulent use of credit cards."More >>
The chief of the Bardstown Police Department says police have arrested a man who torched a car and broke into several others.More >>
The chief of the Bardstown Police Department says police have arrested a man who torched a car and broke into several others.More >>
A Jeffersonville High School student has been charged with molesting two 6-year-old girls at an elementary school where he was working as a teacher's assistant.More >>
A Jeffersonville High School student has been charged with molesting two 6-year-old girls at an elementary school where he was working as a teacher's assistant.More >>