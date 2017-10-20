One motorcyclist killed, one injured in crash on the Gene Snyder - WDRB 41 Louisville News

One motorcyclist killed, one injured in crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway in Louisville.

Metro Police say it happened about 11:30 Thursday night in the northbound lanes near Shelbyville Road. 

LMPD says two motorcyclists were riding in the slow lane. When the motorcyclist in the front slowed down, the second motorcyclist hit the back of the first motorcyclist. Both were thrown from their bikes. The rider on the second motorcycle died at the scene. The other rider was taken to University Hospital with serious injuries.

LMPD's traffic unit is investigating.

