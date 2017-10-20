POLICE: Man pointed rifle at JCPS elementary school before arrest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man arrested near an elementary school Thursday afternoon was spotted pointing a rifle at the building while children were in their classrooms earlier in the day.

Officers were were sent to 700 Ziegler Avenue around 11 a.m. Oct. 19 after reports of a man with a gun outside Shelby Traditional Academy, which is located at 735 Ziegler Street.

On Thursday LMPD officials initially confirmed that two men were arrested, but released few details, saying only that they responded to reports of a shooting and arrested two suspects who ran.

"We responded to shots fired in the area," said LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. "Luckily, our officers were here in plenty enough time to find those two individuals we believe were involved."

Witnesses tell us that they saw an officer shoot at someone, and an arrest report confirms that the Public Integrity Unit is investigating. Members of that unit interviewed 21-year-old Rodrick Buchannon, the man accused of carrying the rifle.

Buchannon was arrested around 12:30 p.m. in a field in the 1400 block of Bland Avenue near East Hill Street. Police say admitted he was carrying a gun police describe as a .22 caliber "AR style" rifle and pointing it at the school.

According to the arrest slip, officers were sent to the school after calls to 911 calls reporting a man pointing a gun at the school. Police say security officers at the school saw a man fitting Buchannon's description "waving a rifle at the school building and classrooms in an assault type manner."

The school security guard told police he became worried because the suspect was pointing the gun in the direction of classrooms with students inside. The school was placed on a Level IV lockdown as police searched for the suspect.

Investigators say they believe Buchannon ran from the school as officers were arriving and ditched the gun along with his red bandanna, gray hoodie and black slippers in an attempt to change his appearance and avoid being captured. Police say he admitted to waving the gun at the school in an up-and-down motion.

He also allegedly told officers he was with another armed suspect. That person was not identified in the police report.

The LMPD Public Integrity Unit investigates anytime an officer fires a weapon. Although we have no confirmation from police that's what happened, witnesses say they saw a police officer firing at a suspect.

One witness, Ashantui Terrell told us she was caught in the crossfire.

"The police just came out of nowhere, saying shots were fired," Terrell said. "And then they ran toward us, and a bullet went past my face. And they tackled us and told us to get on the ground. But I was telling them that we didn't know what was going on, that we were innocent bystanders."

"They started firing in the middle of the street, like 'pow! pow! pow!'" Terrell said. "I almost died. I heard the bullet go, 'phew!' past my ear."

Meanwhile, students inside the school were told to stay away from windows.

"We were supposed to go to the corner, which had the tables," Annabelle Baldwin said. "A lot of the kids were, like, under the table, and some of them were crying.

"I was standing there thinking those windows better be bulletproof."

The heightened security was lifted at Shelby Traditional Academy around 1 p.m. Parents and grandparents picking up their students at the end of the day said the incident had their children scared.

"They were all kind of still shocked and frightened to even come out of the school," Rebecca Baldwin said.

Buchannon is charged with wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, unlawful possession of a weapon on school property and fleeing or evading police. He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $250,000 cash bond.

