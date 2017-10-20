Louisville woman arrested after allegedly being caught with property stolen from Baptist church

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a woman after she was found with stolen property -- including property that had been taken from a local Baptist church.

According to an arrest report, police executed a search warrant at the home of 35-year-old Derrica Burnett in the 700 block of South 44th Street, near Garland Avenue, just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, after they received a report that stolen property was at that location.

Police say that, inside the home, they did indeed find property that had previously been reported stolen, including -- among other things -- three stolen handguns and $2,600 worth of property that had been taken from Shawnee Baptist Church.

Police also say they determined that Burnett was involved in "an organized theft ring involving multiple cases of fraudulent use of credit cards." According to the arrest report, the theft ring was responsible for more than $22,000 worth of fraudulent charges.

Burnett was arrested and charged with receipt of stolen property and fraudulent use of a credit card. She is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.