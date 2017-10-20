Jeffersonville High School Theatre resurrects the Addams Family

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) - The Jeffersonville High School Theatre Department presents 'The Addams Family the Musical" on Wednesday, October 25 through Sunday, October 29.

The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy features an original story, and it's every father's nightmare. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family - a man her parents have never met. And if that weren't upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before - keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's 'normal' boyfriend and his parents.

JHS Theatre is a nationally and internationally ranked theatre program.

Jeff High's production of The Addams Family is directed by KeNiesha Zell with Musical Direction by Angie Hopperton and Choreography by Alfie Dale Junior.

Performances:

Wednesday, October 25 through Friday, October 27: 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 28: 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Sunday, October 29: 2 p.m.

Tickets: Adults $12, Seniors $8, Children $6

